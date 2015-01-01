पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट संबंधी शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे व्यक्ति का हंगामा:थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति बोला-मुंशी मेरी शिकायत नहीं लेता है...विरोध में सड़क पर लेटा, एएसआई ने शांत कराया

माहिलपुरएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार सुबह थाना माहिलपुर में मारपीट संबंधी अपनी शिकायत लेकर थाने में आए एक व्यक्ति ने मुंशी पर उसकी शिकायत न लेने व उसे अनदेखा करने का आरोप लगाते हुए थाने के बाहर जाकर मुख्य सड़क पर लेटकर विरोध जताना शुरू कर दिया। उक्त व्यक्ति का कहना था कि वह इससे पहले कई बार थाने आकर शिकायत देने के लिए कह चुका है, लेकिर हर बार संबंधित थाने का मुंशी उसकी अनदेखी कर देता है। व्यक्ति को सड़क पर लेटा हुआ इस दौरान लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। इस पर थाने के एएसआई रछपाल सिंह ने तुरंत उसकी शिकायत लेकर उसे शांत करवाया और घर भेज दिया। उधर, थाने के मुंशी नरिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि वह आज गढ़शंकर गया हुआ था। अली मुहम्मद झूठ बोल रहा है, उसको इस मामले का पता नहीं।

गांव में अवैध काम कर रहे कुछ लोग धमकाते हैं

अपनी शिकायत लेकर पुलिस थाने पहुंचे अली मुहम्मद निवासी जंडियाला ने बताया कि उसके गांव में कुछ व्यक्ति अवैध काम करते हैं, जिसकी शिकायत पुलिस के पास भी गई है। उसने बताया कि किसी ने उक्त लोगों को यह बताया है कि उसने उनकी शिकायत दी है। अली ने बताया कि इसकी वजह से उक्त लोग उसके साथ झगड़ा करते हैं और उसको जान से मारने की धमकियां दे रहे हैं। उसने बताया कि सोमवार को भी उसको धमकियां दी गईं और मारपीट करने की कोशिश की। इसकी शिकायत करने वह थाने आया था। उसने बताया कि थाने का मुंशी उसकी शिकायत लेने की बजाय इनकार करता है। इसलिए उसे मजबूरन सड़क पर लेटकर इस तरह से विरोध जताना पड़ा है।

