पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांगपत्र:चोरी और लूटपाट की घटनाएं रोकने के लिए डीएसपी को दिया मांगपत्र

मोरिंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में लगातार हो रही चोरी और लूट की घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने के लिए भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष जतिंदर गुंबर की अध्यक्षता में डीएसपी चमकौर साहिब सुखजीत सिंह विर्क को मांगपत्र दिया गया। जतिंदर गुंबर ने कहा कि शहर में पिछले दिनों हो रही चोरी और लूट की वजह से शहर में डर का माहौल है। सर्दियों का मौसम आ रहा है। अंधेरा जल्दी हो जाता है। जिसके चलते ऐसे ही घटनाएं बढ़ने का भी डर बना हुआ है। इसके संबंध में डीएसपी चमकौर साहिब को मांगपत्र देकर ऐसी घटनाओं पर नकेल कसने की मांग की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मेन रेलवे फाटक पर अंडरब्रिज का काम चलने की वजह से सिटी थाना और सदर थाना से शहर का 90 परसेंट हिस्सा कटा हुआ है। उन्होंने डीएसपी चमकौर साहिब सुखजीत सिंह विर्क से अपील की है कि आरजी तौर पर पुलिस सिटी को शहर में स्थापित किया जाए ताकि ऐसी घटनाओं पर रोक लगाई जा सके। यहां रजेश भाटिया, संजीव सूद, अरुण सैनी, हरकेश राणा, हर्ष कोली, अशीष तुली, नवजोत सिंह उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें