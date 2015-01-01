पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रबंध:मोरिंडा में अंडरब्रिज के निर्माण में प्लानिंग की दरकार पानी की निकासी का प्रबंध किए बिना तोड़ दी ड्रेन

मोरिंडा11 घंटे पहले
शहर में बनाए जा रहे रेलवे अंडरब्रिज के काम में चाहे कुछ तेजी आई है लेकिन फिर भी इसे बनने में अभी कई महीने लग सकते हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी के द्वारा अंडरब्रिज के लिए सड़क की खुदाई चल रही है और इसे काफी गहरा खोदा जा रहा है। लेबर ने सड़क के साथ बने ड्रेन (बड़े नाले) को भी तोड़ दिया और उसे एक तरफ से बंद कर दिया है। इसकी वजह से नाले का पानी कभी भी ओवरफ्लो होकर दुकानों के आगे फैल सकता है। दुकानदार रोहित कुमार, शीनटा अरोड़ा, जॉनी अरोड़ा, रोहित वशिष्ठ और दीपक छाबड़ा का कहना है कि यह काम बिना प्लानिंग के किया जा रहा है।

अंडरब्रिज के निर्माण के चलते उनका काम पहले ही ठप हो चुका है। अब अगर ड्रेन का गंदा पानी उनकी दुकानों के आगे आ गया तो वह भी दुकानों में बैठ नहीं पाएंगे। वही दीपक छाबड़ा और लखबीर सिंह ने बताया कि रात के समय यहां पर लाइट का भी कोई प्रबंध नहीं है। रात के समय यहां पर पूरा अंधेरा पसरा रहता है। आने जाने वाले लोगों के लिए भी रास्ता बहुत कम छोड़ा गया है। पिछले दिनों भी एक व्यक्ति यहां से गिरकर जख्मी हो चुका है। दुकानदारों ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि अंडरब्रिज का जो कार्य किया जा रहा है। उसे सही ढंग और प्लानिंग से किया जाए।

ताकि लोगों को परेशानी ना पेश आए। इस संबंध में जब पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ से बात की तो उन्होंने कहा कि ड्रेन दोनों तरफ से टूटेगी लेकिन सीवरेज के पानी के बारे में कुछ वह पुख्ता सही जवाब नहीं दे पाए। उन्होंने कहा कि ड्रेन के पानी का भी कोई इंतजाम किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि लगभग 3 महीने के बीच सड़क की एक साइड तैयार कर दी जाएगी।

