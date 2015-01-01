पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार-विमर्श:रोटरी क्लब ने करवाई मीटिंग,क्लब के सदस्यों ने बच्चों सहित शिरकत, भवन निर्माण पर हुआ विचार-विमर्श

मोरिंडा36 मिनट पहले
रोटरी क्लब मोरिंडा की ओर से एक पारिवारिक मीटिंग निघ्घी मिलनी का आयोजन किया गया। रोटरी क्लब के अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने बताया कि इस प्रोग्राम में रोटरी क्लब के पारिवारिक मेंबरों ने बच्चों सहितशिरकत की। इस समागम में रोटरी डिस्ट्रिक्ट 3080 और 3090 की महान शख्सियतों ने हिस्सा लिया जिनमें मुख्य तौर पर पीडीजी बाग सिंह पन्नू, पीडीजी मनमोहन सिंह, डीजीएन गुलबहार सिंह, अमितेश संधू

पीसीएस ने विशेष तौर पर हाजरी लगवाई। इस मीटिंग में रोटरी क्लब के मेंबरों की ओर से रोटरी भवन के निर्माण के लिए विचार किया गया। रोटेरियन सुरजीत सिंह और रोटेरियन मनीष भोला की ओर से क्लब को भवन बनाने के लिए 250 वर्ग गज जमीन देने का मौके पर ऐलान किया गया। इसी तरह रोटरी भवन के निर्माण के शुरुआती दौर के लिए राेटेरियन रजनीश भाटिया की ओर से 51000 रुपए और रोटेरियन मलकीत सिंह की ओर से 50,000 रुपए देने का एलान किया गया।

