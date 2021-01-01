पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:शिरोमणि अकाली दल और लोगों ने अधिकारियों पर लगाए मोरिंडा में वोटर लिस्ट में फेरबदल के आरोप

मोरिंडा6 घंटे पहले
  • कहा- संबंधित अधिकारियों ने एतराज पर कार्रवाई न की तो हाईकोर्ट में पटीशन डालेंगे

शिरोमणि अकाली दल की ओर से वोटर लिस्ट में हुए फेरबदल को लेकर एतराज जताते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में पटीशन दायर करने की चेतावनी दी गई है। इस संबंध में हलका श्री चमकौर साहिब के इंचार्ज हरमोहन सिंह संधू और शिरोमणि अंतरिक कमेटी के मेंबर अजमेर सिंह खेड़ा ने कहा कि कैबिनेट मंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी नगर कौंसिल चुनाव में अपनी हार देख वोटर लिस्टों में फेरबदल कर रहे हैं। मोरिंडा शहर के हर वार्ड में कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवारों की मर्जी के अनुसार वोटरों की फेरबदल की जा रही है जिसमें प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की बहुत बड़ी गलती है।

वार्ड नंबर 12 में शिरोमणि अकाली दल के उम्मीदवार के परिवार की वोटें किसी और वार्ड में तब्दील कर दी हैं। कुछ बंद पड़े घरों के मेंबरों की भी वोट बना दी है। खेड़ा ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर वोटर लिस्ट सही न की गई तो वह हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे। वहीं शहर के मिल रोड पर रहने वाले सुच्चा सिंह पहलवान की भी वोट कट गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह 40 साल से यहीं रह रहे हैं और यह गली भी उनके नाम से ही जानी जाती है।

इसके बावजूद उनकी वोट उनके वार्ड में से काटकर किसी दूसरे वार्ड में डाल दी गई। उन्होंने सरकार और इलेक्शन कमिशन से मांग की है कि उनकी वोट उनके ही वार्ड में शिफ्ट की जाए। इस मौके पर शिरोमणि अकाली दल के सर्कल अध्यक्ष अमृतपाल सिंह, साबका काउंसलर जगविंदर सिंह, जगपाल सिंह, चेयरमैन जसविंदर सिंह छोटू, अमनिंदर सिंह हेली, ठेकेदार रजिंदर सिंह जोशी, सुखबीर सिंह सुखा, यूथ विंग के अध्यक्ष दविंदर सिंह, हरप्रीत सिंह, सरप्रीत सिंह, जसनीस भाटिया, प्रदीप कुमार, विनोद कुमार और सुखदीप सिंह भंगू उपस्थित थे।

कांग्रेसी ने भी लगाए लिस्ट में फेरबदल के आरोप
इस उपरांत कांग्रेसी नेता संगत सिंह ने भी अधिकारियों पर वोटर लिस्टों में फेरबदल के आरोप लगाए। उन्होंने कहा कि वह कांग्रेस पार्टी के समर्थक हैं लेकिन पार्टी की ओर से किए जाने वाले इस धोखे के खिलाफ हैं। इसका सबूत वार्ड नंबर 1 के वोटरों के नाम वोटर लिस्ट से हटाकर किसी और वार्ड में तब्दील कर दिए गए हैं।

