आत्महत्या:बड़वाली गांव के युवक ने जहर निगल किया सुसाइड

मोरिंडा2 घंटे पहले
गुरिंदर सिंह की फाइल फोटो।
  • ससुराल वालों पर मारपीट कर बेइज्जत करने का आरोप

ससुराल परिवार की ओर से मारपीट कर बेइज्जत करने पर मोरिंडा के गांव बड़वाली के 33 वर्षीय गुरिंदर सिंह ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगल कर अपनी जीवनलीला समाप्त कर ली। पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद परिवार ने मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है।

पुलिस ने मृतक के पिता के दिए बयानों के आधार पर गांव अरनोली निवासी जगीर सिंह, उसके बेटे बचित्र सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह और राजवंत कौर पर मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। सदर थाना मोरिंडा के एएसआई गुरमुख सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक व्यक्ति के पिता कुलदीप सिंह निवासी गांव बड़वाली ने पुलिस काे दिए बयानों में बताया कि उनके बेटे गुरिंदर सिंह जिसकी का विवाह करीब 10 साल पहले नजदीकी गांव अरनौली निवासी जगीर सिंह की बेटी धनवंत कौर के साथ हुआ था।

उन्होंने बताया कि गुरिंदर का एक बेटा भी है। कुछ दिन पहले 31 अक्टूबर को गुरिंदर सिंह अपने साले के विवाह में शामिल होने के लिए गांव लाडवा के नजदीक एक पैलेस में गया था। वहां किसी बात को लेकर उसके साले और उसकी पत्नी ने गुरिंदर के साथ गाली गलौच कर उसे बेइज्जत किया था।

कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा कि 4 नवंबर को जब उनका बेटा गुरिंदर सिंह पत्नी को गांव अरनौली से वापस लेने के लिए गया तो उसके ससुर जगीर सिंह, उसके साले बचित्र सिंह और बलविंदर सिंह समेत सालेहार राजवंत कौर पत्नी बचित्र सिंह ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। अपने ससुराल में हुई बेइज्जती को सहन न करते हुए गुरिंदर सिंह ने जहरीली दवा निगल ली है। जिसके बाद उसे इलाज के लिए शहर के कक्कड़ अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

