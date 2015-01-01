पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:कार सवार परिवार से लूट की कोशिश

मुकेरियां2 घंटे पहले
बीते दिनों मुकेरियां-नौशहरा मार्ग पर कार सवार अज्ञात युवकों ने एक परिवार को लूटपाट का शिकार बनाने की कोशिश की। गांव मंझपुर निवासी हरकीरत सिंह पुत्र तीर्थ सिंह ने बताया कि वह गुरदासपुर के कस्बा पुरानाशाला में करियाने की दुकान चलाते हैं और 17 नवंबर की रात करीब 11 बजे जब वह अपनी पत्नी और बच्चे के साथ वाया मुकेरियां दुकान से घर लौट रहे थे तो जैसे ही वे नौशहरा मार्ग पर स्थित फ्लाईओवर के पास पहुंचे तो दो कारों में अज्ञात युवकों ने लूटपाट के इरादे से उनका रास्ता रोक दिया।

खतरे को भांपते हुए उन्होंने अपनी कार को अंदर से लॉक कर लिया और मदद के लिए पुलिस हेल्पलाइन नंबर 100 पर कॉल किया, लेकिन दो बार नंबर पर फोन करने के बाद भी कोई सही जवाब नहीं मिला। जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपने परिवार के सदस्यों एवं दोस्तों से संपर्क करना शुरू किया। इस बीच, उन्होंने जल्दी से अपनी कार को घुमा कर पीछे ले लिया और गुरुद्वारा किला अटलगढ़ साहिब की ओर भाग कर अपनी और परिवार की जान बचाई। हरकीरत सिंह ने कहा कि वैगन-आर और स्विफ्ट कारों में सवार सात से आठ युवकों ने उनकी कार का पीछा किया जो कि किसी अप्रिय घटना को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे। जबकि मुकेरियां-नौशहरा मार्ग पर कोई पुलिस नाका स्थापित नहीं है और न ही पुलिस का कोई गश्ती वाहन ही मौजूद था।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उनका दिमाग समय पर काम नहीं करता और समय सहयोग नहीं करता तो लूटपाट के साथ-साथ किसी भी तरह के जानी नुकसान से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने होशियारपुर के एसएसपी से अपील की कि मुकेरियां-नौशहरा रोड पर स्थायी तौर पर पुलिस नाका लगाकर लोगों की जान और माल की सुरक्षा की जाए।

