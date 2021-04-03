पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:गांव बाड़ी में पत्ती केरी वासियों ने पीएम मोदी के पुतले फूंककर किया प्रदर्शन

मुकेरियां2 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानून और केंद्र सरकार, विश्व बैंक, विश्व व्यापार संगठन और आईएएस को निरस्त करने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली में पीड़ित किसानों के समर्थन में 6 फरवरी को चक्का जाम के विरोध में अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के नेतृत्व में गांव बाड़ी में पत्ती केरी वासियों ने पीएम मोदी के पुतले फूंककर प्रदर्शन किया। इस मौके पर सुरिंदर शिंदा सरपंच, करनैल सिंह, राम किशन और सुनीता देवी, किसान राज्य संयुक्त सचिव कामरेड आशा नंद, जिला समिति सदस्य सुरजीत सिंह बाड़ी, सवित्री देवी और सर्वजीत कौर विशेष रूप से मौजूद थे। इस मौके पर प्रवक्ताओं ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने देश को विदेशी बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों और घरेलू कॉर्पोरेट्स को बेचने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित था, लेकिन आंदोलनकारियों का मुकाबला करने के लिए बचकानी चालों का सहारा लेकर यह देश को शर्मसार कर रहा है।

उन्होंने सरकार को चेतावनी दी कि वह इस तरह की कार्रवाई करने के बजाय कानूनों को तुरंत रद्द करें। इस मौके पर चंचल, विद्या देवी, सत्या देवी, सुदेश कुमारी, कमलेश कुमारी, मोनिका, परमजीत कौर, तृप्ता देवी, कमलदीप, सुरिंदर सिंह, रमेश कुमार, मलकीत सिंह, ब्रह्म लाल, जॉली राम, बलवीर सिंह, गुरबख्श राम, तरसेम सिंह, दिनेश कुमार, प्रिंस कुमार, सुरजन सिंह, दीपक कुमार, मनोहर लाल, विक्की सिंह, देश राज, मुन्ना लाल, विजय कुमार, हैप्पी सिंह, राम कृष्ण, कुलदीप सिंह, सोहन लाल, रमेश कुमार और राहुल व बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

