स्पोर्ट्स क्लब:हमें अनुशासन में रहना सिखाता है खेल,बम्बोवाल में लख दाता स्पोर्ट्स क्लब ने 7वां पंचायती फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट-प्रो. मुल्तानी

मुकेरियां43 मिनट पहले
गांव बम्बोवाल में लख दाता स्पोर्ट्स क्लब ने समूह गांव वासियों के सहयोग से 7वां पंचायती फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट करवाया जा रहा है। उद्धाटन आम आदमी पार्टी के पूर्व हलका इंचार्ज प्रो. जीएस मुल्तानी ने करते हुए कहा कि खेलों का हमारे जीवन में बहुत बड़ा महत्व है। खेलें हमारे स्वास्थ्य शरीर के लिए उतनी ही आवश्यक है जितनी की जीवन जीने के लिए भोजन व पानी।

खेल हमें अनुशासन में रहना सिखाते हैं तथा युवाओं के भीतर छुपी प्रतिभा को निखारने में इस तरह के खेल मेले महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वैसे तो सभी खेले अपना महत्व रखती है मगर फुटबॉल ऐसी खेल है, जिसमें अधिक परिश्रम करना पड़ता है इससे हमारे शरीर में स्फूर्ति आती है। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में प्रदेश में उनकी सरकार बनने पर खेलों को और प्रफुल्लित किया

जाएगा तथा युवाओं के लिए आधुनिक खेल स्टेडियमों का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा, ताकि नौजवान नशों से दूर रह खेलो की और आकर्षित हों। इस मौके स्पोर्ट्स क्लब को 5100 रुपए की नकद राशि भेंट की। इस मौके पर सुच्चा सिंह, अमित, ठाकुर उपदेश सिंह, प्रधान रिषी राणा, दीपक राणा, लक्की पठानिया, बरजीत सिंह राणा, आज्ञा राम सरपंच, सुरेश पठानिया, अजय कुमार, राजिंदर कुमार, रमन पठानिया, रणवीर सिंह सरनजीत सिंह व अन्य मौजूद थे।

