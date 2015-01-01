पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता कार्यक्रम:कैंसर अब लाइलाज बीमारी नहीं, शुरुआत में ही इसका पता लगने पर 75 प्रतिशत केसों का इलाज संभव : एसएमओ

मुकंदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • मुकंदपुर सिविल अस्पताल में राष्ट्रीय कैंसर चेतना दिवस मनाकर लोगों को किया जागरूक

कस्बा मुकंदपुर के सिविल अस्पताल में एसएमओ डॉ. रविंदर सिंह की अगुवाई में राष्ट्रीय कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान मौजूद लोगों को कैंसर के प्रकार, लक्षण तथा बचाव के संबंध में जागरूक किया गया। डॉ. सिंह ने कहा कि जल्द पहचान होने तथा इलाज से कैंसर ठीक हो सकता है और अब कैंसर की बीमारी लाइलाज नहीं है। अगर कैंसर का प्रारंभिक अवस्था में पता चल जाए तो 75 फीसदी केसों का इलाज आम बीमारी जैसे संभव हो सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री राहत केस स्कीम के तहत डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक का इलाज पंजाब के सरकारी तथा सूचीबद्ध अस्पतालों में मुफ्त करवाया जा सकता है।

इस दौरान ब्लॉक एक्सटेंशन एजुकेटर हरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि कैंसर एक बेतरतीब खून के सेलों का इकट्‌ठ है, जिससे सेलों की बढ़ोतरी का कंट्रोल खत्म हो जाता है और धीरे-धीरे यह सेल मांस का गुच्छा बन जाते हैं, जो बाद में एक फोड़े का रूप धारण कर लेते हैं और यह फोड़ा बड़ा होकर फट जाता है। कई बार सेल बनते कम तथा टूटते ज्यादा हैं। इस तरह कैंसर की शुरुआत हो जाती है। इस मौके पर डॉ. निरंजन राम, डॉ. प्रिंस जनागल, डॉ. नवलदीप, डॉ. जतिंदर गिल, डॉ. सिम्मी, हेल्थ वर्कर, सुपरवाइजर, एलएवी, एएनएम तथा आशा फेसीलिटेटर मौजूद रहे।

तला हुआ और फास्ट फूड से भी हो सकता है कैंसर : डॉ. रविंदर सिंह

एसएमओ डॉ. रविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि अगर शरीर में कोई पुरानी रसौली, पुरानी गांठ या कोई पुराना जख्म ठीक न हो रहा हो तो तुरंत डॉक्टरी सलाह लेनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि खराब जीवनशैली के अलावा दूषित पानी, दूषित हवा, कीड़ेमार जहरीली दवाओं का अधिक प्रयोग, अधिक फास्टफूड, तला हुआ भोजन भी कैंसर के कारण बन सकते हैं। इसके अलावा जो व्यक्ति तंबाकू का अधिक सेवन करते हैं, उन्हें मुंह का कैंसर हो सकता है। जो व्यक्ति शराब अधिक पीते हैं, उन्हें जिगर का कैंसर होने की संभावना रहती है। कैंसर की अन्य किस्मों में मुंह, नाक, कान, गले, हडि्डयों, पेट की आंतड़ियों, खून तथा महिलाओं में छाती का कैंसर शामिल हैं। कोई जख्म न हो रहा हो, भूख कम लगती है, बिना वजह भार कम हो रहा हो या हमेशा कब्ज रहती है तो तुरंत जांच करवाएं।

