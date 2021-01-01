पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस:यह न सोचें एक वोट से क्या फर्क पड़ेगा, इससे सरकारें बदल जाती हैं

मुकंदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुकंदपुर के सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में जिला स्तरीय समागम करवाया, नए वोटर्स सम्मानित

राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस के संबंध में सोमवार को कस्बा मुकंदपुर के सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में जिला स्तरीय समागम करवाया गया। डिप्टी कमिश्नर डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल की अगुवाई में वोटर दिवस पर करवाए मुकाबलों में विजेता बच्चों सहित नए वोटरों को सम्मानित भी किया गया। कार्यक्रम में डीसी ने वोटरों को बिना किसी डर, भय, जाति, मजहब से ऊपर उठकर मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करने की शपथ दिलाई। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र की सफलता के लिए हम सभी को खासकर युवा वर्ग को वोट के अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए।

डीसी ने वोटरों को बिना किसी डर, भय, जाति, मजहब से ऊपर उठकर मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करने की शपथ दिलाई

भारत दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा लोकतंत्र है, युवा वोटर वोट की रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूर करवाएं- डीसी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा लोकतंत्र है, जिसमें लोगों द्वारा चुनावों में अपने मत का प्रयोग करके आसानीसे सरकारें बदली जाती हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि एक-एक वोट बड़ा महत्व रखती है और हमें यह नहीं सोचना चाहिए कि हमारी एक वोट से क्या फर्क पड़ेगा। देश का भविष्य युवाओं के हाथ है, क्योंकि यहां बहुसंख्या युवा वोटरों की है, जोकि नई तथा मजबूत सोच रखते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आज का दिन हम सभी को यह अहसास भी करवाता है कि वोटर चुनावों वाले दिन अपने मताधिकार का अधिक से अधिक प्रयोग करें और युवा वोटर वोट की रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूर करवाएं। इस मौके पर विद्यार्थियों द्वारा अपने भाषणों से वोट के हक के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। मौके पर बंगा के एसडीएम विराज तिड़के, चुनाव तहसीलदार विवेक मौला, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (सेकेंडरी) जगजीत सिंह, स्कूल प्रिंसिपल अमरजीत सिंह खटकड़, कश्मीर सिंह सणावा, प्रीति महंत, सतनाम सिंह मौजूद रहे।

