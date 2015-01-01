पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:मुकंदपुर बस अड्‌डे की पंचायती दुकानों के कब्जे छुड़वाने गई प्रशासनिक टीम का दुकानदारों ने किया सख्त विरोध

मुकंदपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीम को वापस जाना पड़ा, उच्चाधिकारियों के अगले आदेश पर होगी कार्रवाई

कस्बा मुकंदपुर बस अड्‌डे पर स्थित पंचायती दुकानों को खाली करवाने आई प्रशासनिक टीम को दुकानदारों के विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। विवाद गहरा होता देख टीम को कार्रवाई रोक वापस जाना पड़ा। बता दें कि पिछले लंबे समय से पंचायती दुकानों पर दुकानदारों द्वारा किए गए कब्जे को लेकर विवाद चला आ रहा है। मुकंदपुर के कानूगो सर्कल कश्मीर सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को कब्जे वाली दुकानें खाली करवाने के लिए हलका बंगा व ब्लॉक विकास और पंचायत अधिकारी औड़ के अमले ने जब कब्जा धारकों को दुकानें खाली करने के लिए उनसे बात की तो कुछ कब्जाधारी दुकानें खाली करने के लिए सहमत हो गए लेकिन एक दुकानदार ने इस पर एतराज जताया। इस कारण माहौल थोड़ा गरमा गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि दुकानदारों से दुकानें खाली करवाने की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण तौर पर कानूनी थी। इसके बारे में दुकानदारों को बाकायदा कुछ समय पहले सूचित किया गया था। उच्चाधिकारियों के अगले आदेशों के बाद कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। थाना मुकंदपुर के एसएचओ हरप्रीत सिंह देहल ने कहा कि मामले में जो भी कार्रवाई होगी वह अमल में लाई जाएगी। टीम में औड़ के समिति पटवारी लाल चंद, सचिव राकेश कुमार, पटवारी अमरदीप पूनी, चौकीदार मलकीत सिंह, सरपंच हरमेश कौर, कश्मीर कौर, किरन बाला, सुरिंदर कौर, हुसन लाल, रोबिन, बलकार सिंह, चरनजीत कटारिया, सोढ़ी राम मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें