आश्वासन:एसडीएम कन्नू गर्ग ने अड्डा मार्केट का दौरा कर दुकानदारों की मुश्किलें सुनीं

नंगल सिटी2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

उपमंडल नंगल की एसडीएम कन्नू गर्ग ने बुधवार देर शाम नंगल की अड्डा मार्केट व मोहला राजनगर का दौरा किया और लोगों की समस्याओं को भी सुना। वहीं इस अवसर पर उन्हाेंने दुकानदारों को पेश आ रही पार्किंग की समस्या को जल्द हल करने का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि मार्केट के दुकानदारों ने ट्रैफिक और पार्किंग की समस्या के बारे में बताया, जिसे जल्द इस समस्या को हल करने का आश्वासन दिया गया है।

इस मौके पर उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि त्यौहारों का सीजन है इसलिए एहतियात बरतें और घरों से निकलते समय मास्क पहनने के साथ-साथ सोशल डिस्टेंस का भी पालन करें। क्योंकि कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि दीवाली के मौके पर पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए लाइसेंस डीसी दफ्तर की ओर से जारी किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने अवैध तौर पर पटाखे बेचने वालों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि इस बार अवैध तौर पर पटाखों की बिक्री नहीं होने दी जाएगी, क्योंकि सरकार इसको लेकर बहुत सख्त है।

