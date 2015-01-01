पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:नंगल में कांग्रेस की स्थिति स्पष्ट, भाजपा किसान आंदोलन में घिरी तो गठबंधन टूटने के बाद शिअद के लिए उम्मीदवार ढूंढना बड़ी चुनौती

नंगल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले की सबसे बड़ी नगर कौंसिल नंगल में कांग्रेस और भाजपा में होगी वर्चस्व की जंग

वरिंदर प्रताप सिंह | रोपड़ जिले की सबसे अमीर 100 करोड़ बजट वाली नगर कौंसिल नंगल में चुनावों को लेकर सियासी उठा पटक शुरू हो गई है। स्थानीय कौंसिल चुनावों मेें मुख्य मुकाबला कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच तय माना जा रहा है। जहां सत्ता में बैठी कांग्रेस विकास को मुद्दा बनाकर पंजाब विधानसभा स्पीकर राणा केपी सिंह के नेतृत्व में नंगल के 19 वार्डों में चुनाव लड़ने की पूरी तैयारी में है, वहीं नंगल हिंदू बहु आबादी होने के चलते भाजपा का भी आधार है। पार्टी के नेता वार्डों में मीटिंगें कर अपनी पूरी ताकत झौंके हुए हैं।

यहां कांग्रेस को एंटी इनकंबेंसी का खतरा है, वहीं भाजपा की धड़ेबंदी पार्टी के लिए खतरा बन सकती है। वहीं, गठबंधन टूटने के चलते अकाली दल भी नंगल के 19 वार्डों में अपने उम्मीदवार ढूंढ रही है। जबकि अकाली-भाजपा के समझौते के दौरान पिछली बार 19 में से 1 वार्ड में ही चुनाव लड़ा था। जिसमें उसके उम्मीदवार ने जीत दर्ज की थी। इस बार नगर कौंसिल नंगल के लिए उम्मीदवार ढूंढना अकाली दल के लिए चुनौती बना हुआ है। जबकि अकाली नेता पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा यह दावा करते हैं कि वह जिले की सभी नगर कौंसिलों व सभी नगर पंचायतों में अपने उम्मीदवार उतारेंगे।

कांग्रेस को एंटी इनकंबेंसी और भाजपा को धड़ेबंदी का खतरा, कांग्रेस के कुछ उम्मीदवार जता रहे दावेदारी

कौंसिल पर 2009 से 2017 तक भाजपा और उसके बाद से है कांग्रेस का कब्जा
गौरतलब है कि 2009 से लेकर 2017 तक नंगल कौंसिल पर भाजपा का कब्जा था। पर 2017 में अशोक पुरी कौंसिल अध्यक्ष और दो पार्षदों द्वारा कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के चलते नंगल कौंसिल पर कांग्रेस का कब्जा हो गया था। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कांग्रेस ने 19 वार्डों की लिस्ट तैयार कर ली है। विधानसभा स्पीकर राणा केपी सिंह मौका आने पर ही अपने पत्ते खोलेंगे।

अस्पताल, शहर में कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाने और फलाईओवर व पुल बनाने जैसे विकास कार्य कराकर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता विकास को मुद्दा बनाकर कौंसिल चुनाव में उतरेंगे। पर कांग्रेस सत्ता में होने के चलते एक वार्ड से 2, 3 उम्मीदवार अपनी दावेदारी जता रहें है। कुछ ने तो सोशल साइट पर चैलेंज भी कर दिया है के वह चुनाव लड़ेंगे। कांग्रेस के लिए यह हालात खतरनाक साबित हो सकते हैं पर स्पीकर राणा केपी ऐसे हालातों को अनुकूल करने के काफी माहिर माने जातें है। बाकी सत्ता पक्ष की काफी नाकामियां होती हैं, जिन्हें विरोधी गली चौराहों में आम लोगों को बताते हैं।

मित्तल साहिब सीनियर नेता, कौंसिल चुनाव में उनकी रैली करवाएंगे : अठवाल
जिला अध्यक्ष अठवाल ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी में कोई गुटबाजी नहीं है। चुनाव संगठन लड़ता है और इस बार भी संगठन लड़ेगा। बाकी मित्तल साहिब पार्टी की कोर कमेटी के मेंबर और सीनियर नेता है। मैं नही चाहता कि उन्हें मंडल की छोटी मीटिंगों में बुलाया जाए। कौंसिल चुनावों का लेवल मित्तल साहिब के कद के सामने छोटा है। मैं नही चाहता के मित्तल साहिब जैसा बड़ा नेता कौंसिल चुनाव जैसे छोटे चुनाव की प्रक्रिया में आएं। हम कौंसिल चुनावों में उनकी रैली कराएंगे। जब नड्डा साहिब माथा टेकने आए थे तो हमनें मित्तल साहिब के नेतृत्व में उनका स्वागत किया था। बाकी मित्तल साहिब ने इस हलके में 40 वर्ष सियासत की हैं। वह वार्डों में मीटिंगें करके वर्करों की हौंसला अफजाई कर रहें है। बाकी हम चुनावी उम्मीदवारों का पैनल हाइकमान को भेंजेगे। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और चुनाव कमेटी ही उम्मीदवार फाइनल करेगी।

