फोरलेन प्रोजेक्ट:महालों से लंगड़ोया तक 10 किमी. लंबा बाईपास 99% पूरा,एनएच 344 ए फोरलेन प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 2017 में शुरू हुआ था काम

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नवांशहर की ट्रैफिक समस्या को हल करने के लिए महालों से लंगड़ोया तक करीब 10 किलोमीटर लंबा बाईपास 99% मुकम्मल हो गया है। बाईपास पर ट्रैफिक बिना गढ़शंकर रोड पर रुके चल सके, इसके लिए गढ़शंकर रोड फ्लाईओवर के एक हिस्से को शुक्रवार शाम खोल दिया गया। अब बंगा की साइड से आने वाले ट्रैफिक को बिना रोकटोक या रास्ता बदले लंगड़ोया की ओर जाना आसान होगा। जबकि रोपड़ से बंगा की

तरफ जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को फिलहाल सर्विस लेन के जरिए पार करना पड़ेगा। कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि जल्द ही फ्लाईओवर के दूसरे हिस्से को भी आम ट्रैफिक के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। बता दें कि ट्रैफिक से निजात दिलाने के उद्देश्य से एनएच 344-ए के फोरलेन प्रोजेक्ट के तहत लंगड़ोया से गांव महालों तक बाईपास का निर्माण 2017 में शुरू हुआ था।

हाईवोल्टेज तारें शिफ्ट करने में ज्यादा समय हुआ खर्च

बता दें कि बाईपास को जिस स्थान से गढ़शंकर रोड क्रॉस करता है उस स्थान पर दो अलग-अगल हाईवोल्टेज तारों के खंभे/टॉवर लगे हुए हैं। यह हाईवोल्टेज तारें ही बाईपास के फ्लाईओवर के काम को पूरा करने में बड़ी दिक्कत थीं। जिन्हें शिफ्ट करवाने में ही 3 साल का समय लग गया।

द नवांशहर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने जताया आभार
नवांशहर शहर के लिए बाईपास की लोगों की मांग को द नवांशहर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन द्वारा उठाया गया था। एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी परदीप चांदला, रत्न कुमार जैन ने इस प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करवाने के लिए प्रशासन का आभार जताया। पदाधिकारियों ने मांग की कि बाईपास पर सूचनापट, ट्रैफिक लाइटें भी लगाई जाएं। इस मौके पर बलविंदर बर्मी, तरलोक सिंह, बलवीर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

