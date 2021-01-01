पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना के 10 नए पॉजिटिव, एक्टिव 103, ठीक हुए 2431

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में कोरोना के 10 नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। जिले में 10 नए मामले सामने आने से जिले में अब तक रिपोर्ट हुए कुल मामलों की संख्या 2626 पर पहुंच गई है। इसके अलावा शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 9 मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं और कुल ठीक हुए मरीजों की संख्या 2431 पर पहुंच गई है। एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या एक बढ़कर 103 पर पहुंच गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को जारी सूचना के अनुसार जिले में रिपोर्ट हुए 10 नए मामलों में से सबसे अधिक चार मामले मुकंदपुर से हैं। इसके अलावा दो मामले मुज्जफरपुर से, जबकि बलाचौर, नवांशहर, सुज्जों व सड़ोया से एक-एक मामला रिपोर्ट हुआ है।

सैंपलिंग की बात करें, तो सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 5 हजार 232 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। शुक्रवार को भी विभिन्न जगहों पर कैंप लगाकर लोगों 653 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। सेहत विभाग ने लोगों से अपील की है कि कोरोना को लेकर लापरवाही नहीं की जानी चाहिए।

नवांशहर के 19 वार्डों के लिए बने 35 बूथ, जानिए कहां कौन सा बूथ- नवांशहर कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए 19 वार्डों में कुल 35 बूथ बनाने की योजना है। वार्ड नंबर 2, 6 व 17 में एक-एक व बाकी वार्डों के लिए दो-दो बूथों की तजवीज है। इस संबंध में पोलिंग स्टेशनों के नाम भी तय कर लिए गए हैं। वार्ड नंबर 1 के लिए गांव महालों के प्राइमरी स्कूल व हाई स्कूल में दो पोलिंग बूथ, वार्ड नंबर 2 के लिए दुर्गापुर के प्राइमरी स्कूल में एक पोलिंग बूथ, वार्ड नंबर 3 के लिए गढ़शंकर रोड स्थित बिजली घर में, वार्ड 4 के लिए आर्य समाज मंदिर में स्थित दोआबा आर्य स्कूल में, वार्ड 5 के लिए शिवालिक पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 6 के लिए सरकारी सीसे स्कूल, वार्ड 7 के लिए दोआबा सिख नेशनल स्कूल, वार्ड 8 के लिए सरकारी स्कूल स्लोह, वार्ड 9 के लिए राहों रोड स्थित दोआबा आर्य सीसे स्कूल, वार्ड 10 के लिए एसडी स्कूल, वार्ड 11 के लिए शहीदे आजम भगत सिंह स्कूल में, वार्ड 12 के लिए नगर कौंसिल दफ्तर, वार्ड 13 के लिए पोल स्टार पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 14 के लिए डॉ. अंबेडकर माडल स्कूल, वार्ड 15 के लिए विश्वकर्मा मंदिर पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 16 के लिए मार्केट कमेटी दफ्तर, वार्ड 17 के लिए कर्म चंद मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 18 के लिए किला मोहल्ला पब्लिक स्कूल व वार्ड नंबर 19 के लिए मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी दफ्तर जट्‌टा मोहल्ला में पोलिंग स्टेशन बनाए जा रहे हैं।

