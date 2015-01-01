पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोविड-19 के 12 नए पॉजिटिव मामले, कुल 1986, एक्टिव 85

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में बुधवार को कोरोना के 12 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इन 12 नए मामलों के साथ ही जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 1986 पर पहुंच गई है। बुधवार को तीन मरीज ठीक भी हुए, जिन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल एक्टिव मामले बढ़कर 85 हो गए हैं। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार बुधवार को रिपोर्ट हुए मामलो में से तीन नवांशहर अर्बन से तथा राहों व बंगा अर्बन से एक-एक मामला, जबकि सुज्जों ब्लॉक से तीन, मुज्जफरपुर ब्लॉक से दो व सड़ोया ब्लॉक से एक मामला सामने आया है।

जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर (नवांशहर) में अब तक कुल मामलों की बात करें तो जिले में कोरोना के कुल 1986 मामले आ चुके हैं। जिनमें से 1836 कोरोना मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। तीन मरीज बुधवार को भी ठीक हुए हैं। इसके अलावा जिले में कोरोना काल में 65 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक लगभग 49 हजार 399 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। इनमें से 39 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। बुधवार को भी जिले में रैपिड व अन्य टेस्ट मिलाकर कुल 517 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार त्योहारों के सीजन में अभी और भी एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है। अभी लोगों को अधिक एहतियात रखते हुए मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने और हाथों को साफ रखने की जरूरत है ताकि कोरोना को रोका जा सके। बाजारों में खरीदारी करते समय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने की अपील की।

