धरना:फैक्ट्री के बाहर धरना देने पर 34 नामजद

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
थाना काठगढ़ पुलिस ने हेल्थ कैपस फैक्टरी के समक्ष धरना प्रदर्शन करने पर कुल 34 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार फैक्ट्री के मैनेजर जसविंदर सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि जसपाल भूंबला के साथ नौकरी के लिए जा रहे थे। इस दौरान सबह करीब सवा 7 बजे जब वह फैक्ट्री मोड़ पर पहुंचे तो फैक्ट्री की ओर जाने वाली सड़क पर गांव टौंसा निवासी करन राणा, पक्खूमाजरा निवासी रणजीत राणा, महां सिंह रौड़ी, जसवंत सिंह, जगदीश राम, जसविंदर सिंह, बहरामपुर जिमीदार निवासी दिलदार खान, गांव फतेहपुर निवासी रवि कुमार, हरदेव कुमार, दसजीत सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह, संदीप कुमार, सुभाष, नरेश कुमार, बसंत लाल, बणा निवासी सतपाल, सुखदेव, नंगल निवासी बलजीत सिंह, सवरन सिंह, विक्की, दविंदर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, रैल माजरा निवासी दीप कुमार, मोहित खान, पनियाली निवासी भुपिंदर सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, जसवीर जस्सा, विनोद कुमार, गुरदेव, लखवीर सिंह, रमन कुमार, रवनीत, गुरजीत, गुरमेल सिंह ने धरना लगाया हुआ था। जिनमें से कुछ व्यक्ति फैक्ट्री के वर्कर हैं और उन्हें सस्पेंड किया हुआ है। जब वह फैक्टरी में जाने लगे तो उक्त प्रदर्शनकारियों ने उन्हें घेर लिया तथा उनके साथ धक्का मुक्की की। धरने का इकट्‌ठ कर उक्त व्यक्तियों ने डिप्टी कमिशनर की हिदायतों का उल्लंघन किया है। पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ धारा- 341, 283, 188, 269, 270 आईपीसी के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

