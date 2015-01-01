पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी गोशाला प्राइवेट डोनेशन:गोशाला में 350 गोधन, प्रशासन ने चार साल से नहीं दिया पंचायत को 21 एकड़ जमीन का ठेका

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोबिंद गोधाम गोशाला दिलावरपुर में 3 माह से कर्मियों को नहीं मिला वेतन

जिले की सरकारी गोबिंद गोधाम गोशाला दिलावरपुर के कर्मियों को बीते सितंबर महीने से वेतन नहीं मिला। यही नहीं जमीन जिस पर गोशाला चल रही है व चारा बीजा जाता है, का ठेका भी नहीं दिया गया। हालात यह हैं कि सरकारी गोशाला होने के बावजूद यहां का प्रबंध लोगों से मिलने वाली डोनेशन से चल रहा है। यही नहीं अभी तक करीब एक लाख रुपए कीमत का सूखा चारा व अन्य सामान गोशाला में लाया जा चुका है,

जिसकी अदायगी अभी तक नहीं की गई। जिसके चलते गोशाला सिर्फ नाम की ही सरकारी गोशाला बनकर रह गई है। प्रबंधकों व आस सोशल वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि गोशाला के कर्मियों को वेतन जारी करवाया जाए व बनते खर्च और काऊ सेस जारी किया जाए।

ठेके पर लाया एक लाख का सूखा चारा व सामान, अब तक नहीं हुआ भुगतान

संचालकों और आस वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने प्रशासन व सरकार से कर्मियों का वेतन, जमीन का ठेका व गोशाला चलाने के लिए काऊ सेस जारी करने की मांग

जानकारी देते हुए संचालक मदन लाल ने बताया कि गोशाला में करीब 350 गोधन है जिसमें गाय, बछड़े और बैल/सांड रखे गए हैं। मगर दिसंबर 2016 से जब से गोशाला चल रही है तब से अभी तक 4 सालों में गोशाला में काऊ सेस का एक भी पैसा सरकार की ओर से जारी नहीं हुआ है। जिसके चलते गोशाला का प्रबंध लोगों से मिलने वाली डोनेशन से ही चलाया जा रहा है।

यही नहीं हालात यह हैं कि गोशाला में गोधन को सर्दी से बचाने के लिए तिरपालों का प्रबंध लोगों से डोनेशन लेकर किया गया है। जबकि खरीदे गए सूखे चारे सहित कुछ अन्य जरूरी सामान जो करीब एक लाख रुपए के लगभग है, की पेमेंट सरकार व प्रशासन ने अभी तक नहीं की। इस सबके बीच मुख्य बात यह है कि यहां काम करने वाले कर्मियों जिनका वेतन करीब 90 हजार रुपए प्रति माह बनता है वह भी प्रशासन द्वारा सितंबर माह से जारी नहीं किया गया। जबकि गोशाला जिस जमीन पर चल रही है उस 15 एकड़ जमीन का इस साल का ठेका भी पंचायत को अदा नहीं किया गया।

इसके अलावा प्रशासन द्वारा 6 एकड़ जमीन जिस पर हरा चारा बीजा जाता है, का भी ठेका नहीं दिया गया। जिसके चलते अगर ठेका नहीं दिया गया तो परेशानी बढ़ सकती है। उन्होंने सरकार व प्रशासन से मांग की कि कर्मियों का वेतन जारी किया जाए, जमीन का ठेका अदा किया जाए और काऊ सेस गोशाला को जारी किया जाए ताकि गोशाला का प्रबंध अच्छी तरह चलाया जा सके। इस दौरान गोशाला में मौजूद आस सोशल

वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सुखविंदर सिंह तूर ने सरकार व प्रशासन से मांग की कि सरकार गोशाला को काऊ सेस जारी करे ताकि गोशाला का प्रबंध सही से चलाया जा सके। उन्होंने अपील की कि गोशाला सरकारी है इसलिए इसे चलाने का पहला फर्ज सरकार का है, हालांकि दानी व सहयोगी सज्जनों के सहयोग से गोशाला चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें