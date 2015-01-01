पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले की सभी ग्रामीण मंडियां बंद:जिले में 4.12 लाख एमटी धान की खरीद, पिछले साल से 40 हजार ज्यादा, पनग्रेन ने की सबसे अधिक खरीद

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • नवांशहर, बंगा व बलाचौर में धान की खरीद जारी

सरकार द्वारा राहों सहित जिले की सभी ग्रामीण मंडियां बंद कर दी गई हैं, जबकि अब नवांशहर, बंगा व बलाचौर की मुख्य मंडियों में खरीद जारी रखी गई है। सीजन के दौरान की गई खरीद का आंकड़ा 4 लाख 12 हजार मीट्रिक टन से पार चला गया है। सीजन के दौरान पनग्रेन ने सबसे अधिक 1 लाख 51 हजार 836 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की है। जबकि मार्कफेड ने 1 लाख 7 हजार 717 एमटी, पनसप ने 1 लाख 6 हजार 308 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की है। जबकि वेयर हाउस कार्पोरेशन ने 34 हजार 512 एमटी, एफसीआई ने 6706 एमटी धान की खरीद की गई है। जबकि प्राइवेट खरीदारों द्वारा 5562 एमटी धान की खरीद की गई है।

बीते साल 3,72,251 मीट्रिक टन हुई थी खरीद

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार खरीद सीजन के दौरान अभी तक 4 लाख 12 हजार 641 एमटी धान की खरीद की गई है। जबकि बीते साल सीजन के दौरान 3 लाख 72 हजार 251 एमटी धान की खरीद की गई थी। बीते साल व चालू साल की कुल खरीद में करीब 40 हजार एमटी का फर्क है। जबकि इस तारीख तक 3 लाख 44 हजार 129 एमटी धान की खरीद की जा चुकी थी।

बंपर फसल और धान का झाड़ बढ़ा

बताया जा रहा है कि धान की फसल इस बार बंपर हुई है। धान का झाड़ बढ़ा है। मंडियों में धान की बढ़ा आमद के लिए धान के बढ़े झाड़ को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा रहा है। जबकि कहा यह भी जा रहा है कि मंडियों में चोरी छिपे धान बाहरी राज्यों से आया है। जिसके चलते मंडियों में खरीद का आंकड़ा बढ़ा है।

  • मार्कफेड 1.7 लाख मीट्रिक टन
  • पनसप 1.6 लाख मीट्रिक टन
  • वेयर हाउस 34,512 एमटी
  • एफसीआई 6706 मीट्रिक टन
  • प्राइवेट खरीदार 5562 एमटी

जिला मंडी अधिकारी स्वर्ण सिंह ने बताया कि मंडियों में धान की आमद ने बीते सालों के रिकार्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। इस साल फसल अच्छी हुई है। बाहरी राज्यों से धान मंडियों में आया है या नहीं इसके बारे में सरकार अपने स्तर पर जांच कर रही है।

