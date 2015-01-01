पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 442 मामलों का निपटारा, 3.91 करोड़ के अवार्ड सुनाए,नवांशहर में 7 और बलाचौर में 1 बेंच लगाया

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
जिला और सेशन जज कम चेयरमैन जिला कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉर्टी एएस ग्रेवाल के नेतृत्व में जिले में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत लगाई गई, जिसमें 8 बैंचों द्वारा अलग-अलग तरह के 442 मामलों का दोनों पक्षों की सहमति के साथ निपटारा करते हुए 3 करोड़ 91 लाख रुपए के अवार्ड सुनाए गए। मामले की सुनवाई के लिए नवांशहर में 7 और बलाचौर में एक बैंच लगाया गया, जिस दौरान जिला जज फैमिली कोर्ट अशोक कपूर, अतिरिक्त जिला और सैशन जज रणधीर वर्मा, चीफ ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट रमन‌ शर्मा, अतिरिक्त सिविल जज (सीनियर डिविजन) नवदीप कौर गिल, सिविल जज (जूनियर डिविजन) हरप्रीत कौर, सिविल जज (जूनियर

डिविजन) लवलीन संधू, सिविल जज (जूनियर डिविजन) कविता और सब डिविजनल ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट बलाचौर बलविंद्र कौर धालीवाल द्वारा विभिन्न प्रकार के मामलों का आपसी सहमति के साथ निपटारा किया गया। इनके साथ सदस्यों के तौर पर एडवोकेट सपना जग्गी, अमरदीप, सुरेश कटारिया, प्रवेश कपूर, एमपी नैय्यर, बरिंदरजीत सिंह, युद्धवीर बजाज, सुखराज कौर, गुलशन कुमार राणा, बलविंदर कौर, बीर चंद, एसएस झिक्का, परमिंद्र सिंह बंगड़, रजिंद्र सिंह, दिनेश भारद्वाज, दीपक शर्मा शामिल रहे।

