पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूर्व कौंसिल प्रधान का एलान:पूर्व नगर कौंसिल प्रधान समेत 5 पूर्व पार्षदों ने कांग्रेस को कहा अलविदा, अब आजाद लड़ेंगे

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके जानकारी देते पूर्व कौंसिल प्रधान ललित मोहन पाठक। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके जानकारी देते पूर्व कौंसिल प्रधान ललित मोहन पाठक।
  • शहर के अन्य वार्डों में अपने उम्मीदवार खड़े करेंगे

पिछले कई हफ्तों से नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस में अंदरखाते चल रही खींचतान का पटाक्षेप हो गया। एक महीना पहले विधायक अंगद सिंह ने इशारों इशारों में ललित मोहन पाठक व उनके समर्थकों की टिकट काटे जाने की बात कही थी, जिसके बाद से ही इस मामले में पूर्व कौंसिल प्रधान के भी सामने आने की चर्चाएं थीं। सोमवार को इन चर्चाओं पर विराम लगाते हुए पूर्व नगर कौंसिल प्रधान एवं लगातार तीन बार पार्षद रहे ललित मोहन पाठक उर्फ बल्लू समेत पांच पूर्व पार्षदों ने सोमवार को कांग्रेस को अलविदा कह दिया।

इस बारे में प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस कर बल्लू समेत पांच निवर्तमान पार्षदों ने आगामी नगर कौंसिल चुनाव आजाद लड़ने व शहर के अन्य वार्डों में भी अपने उम्मीदवार खड़े करने या हमख्याली उम्मीदवारों को समर्थन देने की घोषणा भी की।

पूर्व प्रधान बोले- कांग्रेस नेताओं को नहीं 24 कैरेट सोने की कद्र

पुराने साथी विपक्ष में आ सकते हैं नजर-आगामी नगर कौंसिल चुनाव में ललित मोहन पाठक की ओर से आजाद चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा के साथ ही कांग्रेस के विरोध में अन्य पार्टियों की ओर से सांझा मोर्चा बनाने या फिर सीट एडजस्टमेंट की संभावनाएं बढ़ गई हैं। दो दिन पहले ही अकाली दल की ओर से हमख्याली लोगों के साथ सीट एडजस्टमेंट की बात कही गई थी और अब ऐसी ही बात कौंसिल पूर्व प्रधान ललित मोहन पाठक ने भी कही है। ऐसे में साफ है कि आने वाले दिनों में नगर कौंसिल चुनाव काफी दिलचस्प रहने वाला है और पुराने साथी विरोधी नजर आ सकते हैं, जबकि पुराने विरोधी साथी बनकर वोट मांगते नजर आएंगे। फिलहाल पार्टियों द्वारा बैठकों का दौर जारी है

खुद के वार्ड से टिकट काटे जाने से नाराज- पूर्व कौंसिल प्रधान ने कहा कि वे और उनका परिवार दशकों से कांग्रेस की सेवा कर रहे हैं, लेकिन उनके खुद के वार्ड नंबर 12 से किसी अन्य उम्मीदवार को टिकट दे दी गई। वे आज तक शहर की भलाई के लिए काम करते रहे हैं और करते रहेंगे। कांग्रेस ने 24 कैरेट के सोने की कद्र नहीं की।

इसलिए अब उनके पास शहर की भलाई व अपने समर्थकों के लिए आजाद चुनाव लड़ने और हमख्याली लोगों के साथ सीट एडजस्टमेंट के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है। हाईकमान के दखल पर फिर से कांग्रेस के साथ जाने की संभावनाओं के सवाल पर ललित मोहन पाठक ने कहा कि पिछले करीब डेढ़ महीने से टिकट काटे जाने और उससे पहले शहर की वार्डबंदी के वक्त भी उन्हें किसी भी तरह से विश्वास में न लिए जाने की बातें बड़े नेताओं को भी पता हैं। वे जो भी फैसला करेंगे व शहर के विकास में होगा।

बता दें कि ललित मोहन पाठक बल्लू 2015 में दूसरी बार नगर कौंसिल के प्रधान बने थे और शहर में बड़ा राजनीतिक चेहरा है। उनका कांग्रेस से अलग होकर चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा से आगामी कौंसिल चुनाव में कांग्रेस को नुकसान हो सकता है। इस मौके पर पूर्व पार्षद चंद्र मोहन पिंकी, रिटायर डीएसपी महिंदर सिंह, विनोद पिंका, बलविंदर कौर, बलविंदर कुमार, सतीश कुमार व मनप्रीत सिंह मन्ना उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser