डेंगू:गढ़शंकर रोड व बारादरी बाग से 6 जगह मिला डेंगू का लारवा, नष्ट करवाया गया

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में डेंगू के मरीज के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर सेहत विभाग की टीम ने सोमवार को शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में डेंगू लारवे की चेकिंग की। टीम द्वारा गढ़शंकर रोड व बारादरी बाग के 6 स्थानों पर डेंगू का लारवा नष्ट करवाया गया। जिला एपिडेमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. जगदीप और एसएमओ डॉ. हरविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि डेंगू का लारवा फ्रिज की ट्रे, कपड़े धोने की पुरानी वाशिंग मशीन व गमलों से मिला है। लारवा मिलने पर संबंधित क्षेत्र के लोगों को चेतावनी दी गई है और नगर कौंसिल को आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए सूचित किया गया है। इस मौके पर बीईई तरसेम लाल, हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर जोगिन्द्र पाल, बलप्रीत, जसप्रीत, गुरदीप, गुरमुख सिंह, मनजीत सिंह आदि हाजिर रहे।

