कोविड-19:कोरोना से 60 वर्षीय महिला की मौत, तीन नए पॉजिटिव

नवांशहर2 दिन पहले
जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना से एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत की खबर है, जबकि 3 नए मामले भी रिपोर्ट हुए हैं और कुल मामलों की संख्या 2271 पर पहुंच गई है। मृतक बुजुर्ग महिला की उम्र 60 साल की थी और नवांशहर की रहने वाली इस महिला का लुधियाना के अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। इसके अलावा सोमवार को 4 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक भी हुए। इस तरह जिले के कुल एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या कम होकर 78 पर आ गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार सोमवार को कोरोना के तीन नए मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। राहों, सुज्जों व बलाचौर से एक-एक मामला रिपोर्ट हुआ है।

जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 2271 पर पहुंच गई है, जबकि एक नई मौत के रिपोर्ट होने का साथ ही जिले में अब तक कुल 77 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक लगभग 72 हजार आठ लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। सोमवार को सेहत विभाग की ओर से 923 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। सेहत विभाग ने लोगों से कोरोना प्रोटोकाल की पालना करने का आह्वान करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने, बीस सेकेंड तक बार-बार हाथ धोने व मास्क लगाने को आदत में शामिल करने की अपील की है।

