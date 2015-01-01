पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोविड-19 के 7 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, कुल 2081, एक्टिव केस 63, ठीक हुए 1948

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
  • 54,643 की टेस्टिंग, 15 की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग, 70 लोग तोड़ चुके दम

जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना के 7 नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इसके अलावा 7 ही मरीज सोमवार को ठीक भी हुए हैं। इसलिए जिले में एक्टिव मामलों में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ तथा ये 63 पर बने हुए हैं। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार जिले में सोमवार के 7 नए मामलों के साथ ही कुल मामलों की संख्या 2081 तक पहुंच गई है। हालांकि कोरोना के मरीजों के ठीक होने का सिलसिला भी जारी है और सोमवार को सात मरीज ठीक हुए तथा कुल ठीक हुए मरीजों की संख्या 1948 तक पहुंच गई है।

सोमवार को रिपोर्ट हुए मामलों में नवांशहर अर्बन से दो मामले रिपोर्ट हुआ है। जबकि मुज्जफरपुर ब्लॉक से एक, मुकंदपुर व बलाचौर ब्लॉक से दो-दो मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इस तरह जिले में कुल 2081 कोरोना के मरीज रिपोर्ट हो चुके हैं। एक्टिव मामलों की बात करें, तो जिले में इनकी संख्या 63 हैं। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक लगभग 54 हजार 643 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। जिनमें से 15 का रिजल्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। सोमवार भी सेहत विभाग ने जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर कुल 757 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की।

