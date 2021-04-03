पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोग लापरवाह:फरवरी के पहले चार दिनों में मिले 79 पॉजिटिव सिविल सर्जन बोले- जागरुकता मुहिम चलाएंगे

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में पिछले 7 दिन में मिले कोरोना के 113 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

पिछले एक सप्ताह से जिले में कोरोना की रफ्तार फिर से तेज होती दिख रही है, जिसे लेकर सेहत विभाग की चिंताएं बढ़ने लगी हैं। पिछले 7 दिनों की बात करें तो इस दौरान कुल 113 कोरोना मरीज मिल चुके हैं। यानि जिले में सप्ताह के दौरान हर रोज औसतन 16 से अधिक मरीज मिल रहे हैं। इसमें गांव स्लोह के स्कूल से संबंधित 3 अध्यापक व 22 बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। बता दें कि सितंबर के बाद से लगातार तीन महीनों तक जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या लगातार कम हो रही थी। जनवरी में जहां कोरोना के मरीज फिर से मिलने शुरू हो गए, वहीं अब फरवरी के पहले चार दिनों में ही 79 कोरोना के मरीज मिल चुके हैं।

हालांकि इनमें से 25 मरीज एक ही स्कूल स्लोह से संबंधित हैं। इतने अधिक मामले मिलने से सेहत विभाग चिंतित है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जीएस कपूर कहते हैं कि लोगों को जागरूक करना जरूरी है। लोग लापरवाह हो रहे हैं और मास्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भूल गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वह जल्द ही प्रशासन को इस बारे में पत्र लिखकर जिले में मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने को लेकर सख्ती करने की बात कहेंगे। इसके अलावा जिले में विशेष जागरूकता मुहिम भी चलाई जाएगी।

प्रशासन को पत्र लिख सख्ती करने के लिए लिखेंगे : डॉ. कपूर

वीरवार को मिले 22 कोरोना पॉजिटिव, एक्टिव 146 -जिले में वीरवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन कोरोना के 22 मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इसमें से 3 मामले सरकारी स्कूल स्लोह में पढ़ने वाले बच्चे हैं। इस तरह स्कूल के अब तक तीन अध्यापकों व 22 बच्चों सहित कुल 25 लोग पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार वीरवार को रिपोर्ट हुए 22 मामलों के साथ जिले में कुल मामलों की संख्या 2729 तक पहुंच गई है। वीरवार को 9 मरीज ठीक भी हुए और ठीक हुए कुल मरीजों का आंकड़ा 2491 हो गया है। एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 146 पर पहुंच गई है।

वीरवार को रिपोर्ट हुए 22 मामलों को अगर ब्लॉक वाइस देखें तो सबसे अधिक मुज्जफरपुर से 6, नवांशहर व बंगा से चार-चार, मुकंदपुर व सुज्जों से तीन-तीन और बलाचौर व राहों से एक-एक मामला है। वीरवार को 809 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 8 हजार 684 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जीएस कपूर ने बताया कि सभी स्लोह स्कूल से संबंधित तीन और विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट वीरवार को पॉजिटिव आई है। स्कूल व गांव में लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

