ठगी:विदेश भेजने के नाम पर 90 हजार की ठगी, एक नामजद

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
थाना राहों पुलिस ने विदेश भेजने के नाम पर ठगी के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गांव सुल्तानपुर के रहने वाले बलविंदर कुमार ने कहा कि वे दुबई जाना चाहते थे, जिसके चलते उन्होंने खिजराबाद नई दिल्ली के रहने वाले जसवीर सिंह से अपने एक जानकार के जरिए बात की। आरोपी ने उनसे 39 हजार रुपये एक बैंक खाते में और 50 हजार रुपये कैश लिए थे। मगर उन्हें यह जानकारी मिली है कि आरोपी अब वर्क परमिट वाले वीजा की बजाए उन्हें टूरिस्ट वीजा पर भेज रहे हैं। जिसके चलते उन्होंने मामले को लेकर पुलिस से शिकायत की है। इस संबंध में जांच के बाद पुलिस की ओर से आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

