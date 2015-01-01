पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सड़क पार कर रही महिला से टकराई मोटरसाइकिल, मौत

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
थाना औड़ पुलिस ने सड़क हादसे के मामले में एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। गांव सकोहपुर निवासी बलवीर सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी माता सत्या देवी 26 अक्टूबर को अपने घर से बाहर शामलाट में से लकड़ियां लेने के लिए जा रही थीं। इस दौरान जब वह सड़क पार करने लगी तो एक मोटरसाइकिल उसकी माता में टकरा गया। जिससे उनकी माता सड़क पर गिर गई। उनकी माता को नवांशहर के एक निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया। जहां से उन्हें पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया। जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। बाद में उन्हें पता चला कि मोटरसाइकिल को गांव करियाम निवासी विकास कुमार चला रहा था। पुलिस ने बाइक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

