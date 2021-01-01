पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामांकन का आज आखिरी दिन:दो दिन में कुल 211 उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल करवाए नामजदगी पत्र

नवांशहर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव नामांकन को लेकर अब एक दिन ही शेष बचा है। ऐसे में मंगलवार को जिले में कुल 172 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। नवांशहर में 76, बंगा में 51 और राहों में कुल 45 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। अब तक जिले में दो दिनों में मिलाकर 211 नामांकन हुए हैं, जिनमें नवांशहर में कुल 104, बंगा में 57 और राहों में कुल 50 उम्मीदवार नामांकन दाखिल कर चुके हैं। मंगलवार को कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल करने से पहले स्लोह कोठी में विधायक अंगद सिंह के साथ बैठक भी की। इसके अलावा भाजपा उम्मीदवारों ने भी एक साथ नामांकन दाखिल किए।

राजनीतिक दलों के अधिकतर प्रत्याशियों ने अपने साथ कवरिंग कैंडीडेट्स के भी नामांकन दाखिल करवाए हैं। वहीं बंगा सिटी में भी विभिन्न पार्टियों के प्रत्याशियों द्वारा मंगलवार को नामांकन दाखिल करवाए। एसडीएम कार्यालय में एडीशनल रिटर्निंग अधिकारी अमरजीत खटकड़ व लक्ष्मण सिंह ने बताया कि मंगलवार को बसपा के 5, कांग्रेस के 16, आजाद 11 और शिअद के 19 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाए। आज कुल 51 प्रत्याशियों ने कागज भरे हैं, मौके पर जसविंदर सिंह, बलदीश लाल, भूपिंदर सिंह, जेई रामजीत सिंह, आदेश कुमार, दलवीर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser