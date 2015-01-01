पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुलाजिम की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत:कमांडो विभाग में तैनात अमरीक सिंह की भुखड़ी में दोस्त के घर संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत, सरहिंद में था कार्यरत

बंगा सिटी31 मिनट पहले
पंजाब पुलिस के कमांडो विभाग में तैनात मुलाजिम अमरीक सिंह की गांव भुखड़ी में रविवार रात संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई। गांव भरोमजारा का रहने वाला अमरीक सिंह उर्फ बॉबी पटियाला के सरहिंद में तैनात था और वह अक्सर गांव भुखड़ी में रहने वाले अपने दोस्त मनप्रीत के घर आता-जाता रहता था। मनप्रीत ने अमरीक सिंह की तबीयत खराब होने की सूचना अमरीक के परिजनों को दी। उधर, थाना सदर बंगा पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भिजवाकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

अमरीक सिंह की फाइल फोटो।
अमरीक सिंह की फाइल फोटो।

दोस्त ने बताया- अमरीक की तबीयत खराब थी, सुबह 8 बजे हुई मौत

गांव भरोमजारा के रहने वाले अवतार चंद ने पुलिस को बताया कि उनका बेटा अमरीक सिंह पंजाब पुलिस के कमांडो विभाग में तैनात था। सोमवार को सुबह अमरीक का दोस्त मनप्रीत उनके घर आया और उसने बताया कि अमरीक सिंह ने रविवार रात को उसे फोन करके कहा कि वह ड्यूटी से आ रहा है और उसे लेने के लिए फिल्लौर आ जाए। वह मोटरसाइकिल लेकर अमरीक सिंह को फिल्लौर चला गया। गांव भुखड़ी पहुंचकर उन्होंने रात करीब 10 बजे इकट्‌ठे खाना खाया। अमरीक सिंह उसके घर के चौबारे में सोने चला गया।

रात को अमरीक को काफी खांसी भी हो रही थी। मनप्रीत ने उन्हें बताया कि अमरीक सिंह की तबीयत ठीक नहीं है, इसलिए वह उन्हें बुलाने आया है। अवतार चंद के अनुसार जब वे गांव के कुछ लोगों के साथ सुबह करीब 8 बजे गांव भुखड़ी गए तो देखा कि अमरीक सिंह की मौत हो चुकी थी। इसके बाद थाना सदर के एएसआई शिंदर पाल ने मौके का जायजा लिया और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। ईएसआई शिंदर पाल के अनुसार मृतक अमरीक सिंह के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में रख कर सीआरपीसी की धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

