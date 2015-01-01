पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता सेमिनार:जागरूक होकर करें कोरोना का खात्मा, नशा तस्करों की सूचना 112 व 83608-33805 पर दें : हुसन लाल

बंगा सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सांझ केंद्र बंगा टीम ने माहल गहिलां, नौरा व बंगा में लगाए जागरूकता सेमिनार

सांझ केंद्र बंगा व ट्रैफिक एजुकेशनल सेल ने गांव माहल गहिलां के सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, गांव नौरा के बस अड्‌डे तथा बंगा के गढ़शंकर रोड पर जागरूकता सेमिनारों का आयोजन किया। जिसमें युवा पीढ़ी को नशे, कोरोना से बचाव और ट्रैफिक नियमों की जानकारियां दी गईं। संबोधित करते हुए सांझ केंद्र के इंचार्ज सुखबीर लाल व ट्रैफिक एजुकेशनल सेल इंचार्ज हुसन लाल ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए अभी तक वैक्सीन नहीं बन पाई है, इसलिए मास्क लगाकर रखना ही हमारे लिए सुरक्षित है। पूरे भारत व पंजाब में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या कम हो रही है, लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि हम सभी लापरवाह हो जाएं।

इसलिए जैसे पहले हम सभी ने सावधानियां रखी हैं, अब भी पूरी तरह सावधान व जागरूक होकर इस बीमारी का खात्मा करना है। नशे के प्रति जागरूक करते हुए अधिकारियों ने कहा कि नशा करने वाले व्यक्ति का मानसिक संतुलन ठीक नहीं रहता, जिस कारण उस व्यक्ति की समाज में कोई कद्र नहीं रहती। ट्रैफिक व आवागमन नियमों के संबंध में उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन एक अनमोल देन है। बाइक चलाते समय हेलमेट का प्रयोग जरूर करें, अपने व्हीकल के दस्तावेज पूरे रखें, ताकि आपको किसी परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति नशे का व्यापार करता है तो उसकी सूचना 112 व 83608-33805 पर पुलिस को दी जाए। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई नशा मुक्त समाज अभियान के तहत युवाओं को स्पोर्ट्स किटें भी दी जाएंगी। उन्होंने सभी से ग्रीन दीवाली मनाने की प्रेरणा देते हुए मोबाइल फोन में कोवा ऐप डाउनलोड करने की जानकारी भी दी। इस मौके पर प्रिंसिपल जतिंदर मोहन, सुनीता कुमारी, राजिंदर कुमार, तरसेम लाल, सुरजीत सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, इंद्रजीत सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, शाम लाल, गुरविंदर सिंह, सतनाम सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें