शिविर:बीएड अध्यापक फ्रंट ने नौकरी के 12 साल पूरे होने की खुशी में लगाया शिविर, 10 ने किया रक्तदान

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • सरकार की मुलाजिम विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ एकजुट होने की जरूरत : वीना अग्निहोत्री

बीएड अध्यापक फ्रंट पंजाब की जिला इकाई ने नौकरी के 12 साल पूरे होने की खुशी में बीडीसी भवन में रक्तदान कैंप लगाया, जिसमें 10 रक्तदानियों ने रक्तदान किया। वहीं दूसरी ओर स्लोह रोड पर रोटरी भवन में एक गेट टू गेदर समारोह करवाया गया, जिसके प्रमुख वक्ता व मेहमान समाज सेविका मैडम वीना अग्निहोत्री ने कैडर को बधाई देते हुए सरकार की मुलाजिम विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ एकजुट होने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकारें मुलाजिमों के अधिकारों का हनन करती हैं। आज कोरोना की एवज में केंद्रीय और सूबा सरकारों द्वारा लाखों नौकरियां खत्म कर दी गई है। जिससे बेरोजगारी ओर बढ़ेगी। इसलिए हम सभी को एकजुट होकर संघर्ष करने की जरूरत है।

फ्रंट के जिला प्रधान जुझार संहूगड़ा ने कहा कि फ्रंट ने अपने दम पर संघर्ष कर नौकरियां प्राप्त की हैं। अब भी वह सरकार की गलत नीतियों के खिलाफ प्रदेश स्तरीय संघर्ष शुरू करने जा रहे हैं। प्रदेश प्रेस सचिव गुरदयाल मान ने कहा कि बीएड फ्रंट जहां अपने अधिकारों की रखवाली करने के लिए संघर्ष करता है वहीं समाज सेवा में भी सबसे आगे रहता है।

इनकी ओर से रक्तदान, पौधारोपण भी समय समय पर किया जाता है। मंच संचालन मनजिंद्र सिंह ने किया। मैडम तरनजीत कौर, नवीन करीहा, हरप्रीत बंगा, सुदेश दीवान, अशोक पठलावा, हरचरनजीत सिंह, लाल सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, राज कुमार, सुभाष रत्तेवाल, रविंदर नत्था नंगल, रविंदर लाली, सतीश नवां गांव, सुरिंद्र छूछेवाल, इकबाल सिंह, पवन कुमार, मनजीत कौर, अमरीक कौर, यमुना देवी, तजिन्दर कौर, सुदेश कुमारी, नीलम देवी, दया रानी और नीलम देवी ने भी संबोधित किया।

