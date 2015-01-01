पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:पुत्रवधू की नहाते समय फोटो खींची ब्लैकमेल कर बनाए संबंध, केस दर्ज

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • महिला नेे ससुर पर दुष्कर्म व पति पर फोटो वायरल करने के आरोप लगाए

थाना सिटी पुलिस ने एक शिकायत के आधार पर महिला के ससुर पर दुष्कर्म करने व पति पर फोटो वायरल करके बदनाम करने के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार महिला ने पुलिस से की शिकायत में कहा है कि उनके पति की उसके साथ दूसरी शादी थी। जबकि शादी के बाद से ही पति व ससुराल पक्ष के लोग उन्हें कम दहेज के लिए परेशान करते थे। उनके पति काे पहली पत्नी से ही एक बेटी थी, जिसका पालन पोषण भी उसने ही किया है। जबकि उनके यहां एक बेटे ने जन्म लिया, मगर बेटे के जन्म को लेकर भी परिवार वाले उन्हें परेशान करने लगे।

पुलिस ने मामले के संबंध में शिकायत की जांच की। जांच में पाया गया कि पीड़ित महिला के पति के विदेश जाने के बाद उनके ससुर ने उनकी नहाते समय की फोटो खींच लीं। जिसके बाद उनके ससुर ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर सार्वजनिक करके बदनाम करने के नाम पर डरा धमकाकर उनके साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए हैं। जब महिला ने यह बात अपने ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों व पति को बताई तो उन्होंने ससुर को सही व उसे ही

गलत ठहराया। यही नहीं ससुराल परिवार ने उसके बाद उसके ससुर को विदेश भेज दिया। वहां से भी उनका ससुर उन्हें फोन पर बात करने पर मजबूर करता था। ससुर व उसके पति ने फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दीं। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर जांच के बाद सामने आए तथ्यों के आधार पर मामला दर्ज करके पति व ससुर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

