पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या की आशंका:5 दिन से लापता बलाचौर के दसवीं कक्षा के छात्र का फतेहगढ़ में नहर से मिला शव, 5 दिन पहले घर से दुकान पर गया था

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बलाचौर से 30 अक्टूबर शुक्रवार को घर से रंग लेने गए दसवीं में पढ़ने वाले 16 वर्षीय तरुणवीर (16) का शव जिला फतेहगढ़ साहिब के गांव मलिकपुर के नजदीक भाखड़ा नहर की एक ब्रांच से मिला है। थाना सरहिंद पुलिस को जैसे ही नहर से युवक के शव मिलने की सूचना मिली, तो हुलिया देखकर पुलिस ने इसके बारे में आसपास के जिलों को सूचना दी और शव पहचान के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में रखवा दिया। सरहिंद पुलिस ने बताया कि परिजनों ने शव की पहचान कर ली है। उधर शव मिलने की सूचना मिलते ही बलाचौर पुलिस की एक टीम भी मौके के लिए रवाना हो गई। लेकिन फिलहाल पुलिस अपहरण की वजह के बारे में कुछ भी नहीं बता पाई है।

कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स के पास स्कूटी खड़ी करके कार में बैठकर गया था

बता दें कि बलाचौर के वार्ड नं. 10 वासी एवं दसवीं में पढ़ने वाला तरुणवीर 5 दिन पहले घर से 200 रुपए लेकर बाजार से रंग लेने के लिए के लिए गया था। रंग लेने के बाद उसे अपनी स्कूटी में रखा और फिर गढ़शंकर रोड पर स्कूटी (पीबी32एम-5285) को कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स के पास खड़ा करके एक कार में बैठकर कहीं चला गया। थोड़ी देर बाद उसका मोबाइल भी बंद हो गया था। हालांकि पुलिस ने उस कार को भी ढूंढ लिया था, जिसमें बैठकर तरुणवीर गया था। लेकिन इससे पहले की पुलिस अपने सुरागों के जरिए तरुणवीर तक पहुंच पाती उससे पहले ही उनके शव मिलने की खबर आ गई। देर शाम जैसे ही युवक के सरहिंद के पास शव मिलने की खबर बलाचौर पहुंची तो परिवार से जुड़े लोगों में मातम छा गया।

फिरौती या कोई और वजह, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

दसवीं में पढ़ने वाले तरुणप्रीत को इस तरह कार में बिठाकर ले जाने वाला कोई और नहीं बल्कि उनके परिवार का ही एक पुराना जानकार बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने उसकी कार को भी बरामद कर लिया है। सूत्रों की माने तो कार मालिक युवक की कुछ समय पहले कनाडा में शादी हुई थी और इन दिनों वे कोई भी काम नहीं करता था। इस काम में फरीदाबाद के कुछ लोगों ने भी उसका साथ दिया है। तरुणप्रीत के घर में सिर्फ उसकी मां व बहन ही हैं। पुलिस इस मामले में अन्य पहलूओं पर भी काम कर रही है।

शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम बनाई गई है। शव का पोस्टमार्टम फतेहगढ़ साहिब में हो सकता है। पुलिस कुछ लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है और जल्द आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर मामले का खुलासा किया जाएगा।
दविंदर घुम्मण, डीएसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें