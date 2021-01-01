पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:शहर में 19 वार्ड, वार्ड 4 व 12 के बूथ अतिसंवेदनशील बाकी सभी संवेदनशील, भारी पुलिस बल रहेगा तैनात

नवांशहर
  • नवांशहर व बंगा में एसडीएम दफ्तर और राहों में सरकारी गर्ल्स स्कूल में नामांकन आज

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शनिवार 30 जनवरी से शुरू हो रही है। नवांशहर के लिए नामांकन एसडीएम दफ्तर नवांशहर में जमा होंगे, जबकि बंगा के लिए नामांकन एसडीएम दफ्तर बंगा में जबकि राहों नगर कौंसिल के 13 वार्डों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया सरकारी गर्ल्स स्कूल राहों में शुरू होगी। इधर जिला प्रशासन ने नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न कराने के लिए तैयारियां तेज कर दी हैं,

जिसकी सुरक्षा और वोटिंग को लेकर कोई चूक नहीं हो। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से पुलिस को अति-संवेदनशील बूथों ब्यौरा उपलब्ध कराने के और सुरक्षा के उचित प्रबंध के मद्देनजर लिए लैटर जारी किया जा चुका है। चुनाव की तैयारियों के मद्देनजर ड्यूटी में लगे कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां निरस्त कर दी गईं हैं और पल-पल की अपडेट के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

नॉमिनेशन : 30 जनवरी से| नामांकन जांच: 4 फरवरी| नाम वापसी 5 फरवरी -एडीसी अमरदीप सिंह ने कि चुनाव के लिए अब कम समय ही बचा है। ईवीएम रखने के लिए स्ट्रांग रूम तैयार किए जा चुके हैं। नवांशहर में आर्य कॉलेज व राहों में गर्ल्स स्कूल में स्ट्रांग रूम बनाए गए हैं। जल्द ही वह स्ट्रांग रूम और बूथों का दौरा कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेंगे। बताते चलें कि सिर्फ नगर कौंसिल नवांशहर में ही अतिसंवेदनशील बूथ निर्धारित किए जा सके हैं। यहां 19 वार्ड हैं, जिनमें वार्ड नंबर 4 व वार्ड नंबर 12 अतिसंवेदनशील हैं, जबकि अन्य सभी संवेदनशील की कैटेगरी में रखे गए हैं। बंगा व राहों के सभी वार्ड संवेदनशील कैटागिरी में रखे गए हैं। हालांकि आने वाले समय में अगर किसी वार्ड या बूथ में किसी और वार्ड के बारे में कोई जानकारी मिली, तो उन्हें भी अतिसंवेदनशील बूथ या वार्ड घोषित किया जा सकता हैं। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों के अनुसार 12 फरवरी को शाम 5 बजे तक चुनाव प्रचार की अनुमति होगी।

नवांशहर के 19 वार्डों के लिए बने 35 बूथ, जानिए कहां कौन सा बूथ- नवांशहर कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए 19 वार्डों में कुल 35 बूथ बनाने की योजना है। वार्ड नंबर 2, 6 व 17 में एक-एक व बाकी वार्डों के लिए दो-दो बूथों की तजवीज है। इस संबंध में पोलिंग स्टेशनों के नाम भी तय कर लिए गए हैं। वार्ड नंबर 1 के लिए गांव महालों के प्राइमरी स्कूल व हाई स्कूल में दो पोलिंग बूथ, वार्ड नंबर 2 के लिए दुर्गापुर के प्राइमरी स्कूल में एक पोलिंग बूथ, वार्ड नंबर 3 के लिए गढ़शंकर रोड स्थित बिजली घर में, वार्ड 4 के लिए आर्य समाज मंदिर में स्थित दोआबा आर्य स्कूल में, वार्ड 5 के लिए शिवालिक पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 6 के लिए सरकारी सीसे स्कूल, वार्ड 7 के लिए दोआबा सिख नेशनल स्कूल, वार्ड 8 के लिए सरकारी स्कूल स्लोह, वार्ड 9 के लिए राहों रोड स्थित दोआबा आर्य सीसे स्कूल, वार्ड 10 के लिए एसडी स्कूल, वार्ड 11 के लिए शहीदे आजम भगत सिंह स्कूल में, वार्ड 12 के लिए नगर कौंसिल दफ्तर, वार्ड 13 के लिए पोल स्टार पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 14 के लिए डॉ. अंबेडकर माडल स्कूल, वार्ड 15 के लिए विश्वकर्मा मंदिर पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 16 के लिए मार्केट कमेटी दफ्तर, वार्ड 17 के लिए कर्म चंद मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड 18 के लिए किला मोहल्ला पब्लिक स्कूल व वार्ड नंबर 19 के लिए मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी दफ्तर जट्‌टा मोहल्ला में पोलिंग स्टेशन बनाए जा रहे हैं।

