मारपीट:दहेज उत्पीड़न के आरोप में पति, जेठ व जेठानी पर केस

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
थाना काठगढ़ पुलिस ने एक महिला की शिकायत के आधार पर उसके साथ दहेज के लिए मारपीट करने और तंग परेशान करने के आरोप में पति, जेठ व जेठानी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महिला ने पुलिस से की शिकायत में कहा है कि उनकी शादी फरवरी 2015 में पठानकोट रोड जालंधर के रहने वाले रमन कटारिया के साथ हुई थी। शादी के बाद उसे ससुरालियों द्वारा तंग परेशान किया जाने लगा, बात-बात को लेकर उनके साथ मारपीट होने लगी। जिसके चलते परेशान होकर उनकी तरफ से पुलिस से शिकायत की। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच की, जिसमें पाया गया कि पीड़िता के साथ उनके पति का व्यवहार सही नहीं था।

जबकि जब वे स्कूल में पढ़ाकर आती थीं तो उनका जेठ व जेठानी उनके लिए गेट नहीं खोलते थे, जिस वजह से उन्हें परेशान होना पड़ता था। यही नहीं वे भी उनके साथ गलत व्यवहार करते थे। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर जांच के बाद सामने आए तथ्यों के आधार पर पुलिस ने महिला के पति, जेठ परवीन कटारिया और उसकी पत्नी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

