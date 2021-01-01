पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाओं के लिए बढ़ाए जाएंगे सेंटर

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • सीबीएसई ने कक्षाओं में सिटिंग व्यवस्था में की 50 फीसदी कटौती

सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में इस साल परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। यही नहीं कोरोना महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस साल सिटिंग व्यवस्था में भी 50 फीसदी की कटौती की गई है यानी पिछले साल तक एक कक्षा में जितने परीक्षार्थी बैठते थे, इस साल वहां आधी संख्या में परीक्षार्थी पेपर देंगे। इसके अलावा छात्रों को घर के नजदीक ही बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्र मिल सकता है। जिले में इस साल कितने परीक्षा केंद्र बढ़ेंगे, सीबीएसई की तरफ से जल्द ही इसकी जानकारी स्कूलों के साथ शेयर की जाएगी। हालांकि सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं हमेशा की तरह यथावत ही रहेंगी।

परीक्षाओं के पैटर्न में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। इसके साथ ही पेपर मार्च नहीं बल्कि मई में होंगे। सामाजिक दूरी का पालन हो इसके लिए पिछले साल से अधिक परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे। इसके तहत छात्र-छात्राओं को घर के पास ही परीक्षा केंद्र मिल सकता है। परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ेगी, इसके अलावा किसी भी चीज में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। परीक्षा व मूल्यांकन को समय पर कराने के लिए शिक्षकों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। परीक्षाओं को लेकर सीबीएसई बोर्ड सोशल मीडिया, सर्कुलर, रेडियो, टीवी के जरिये यह सूचना भी जारी करेगा।

सेंटरों में बढ़ाई जाएगी कमरों की संख्या - सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षाएं हमेशा की तरह इस साल भी संपन्न कराई जाएंगी। लेकिन, कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस वर्ष पिछले साल से अधिक परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे। साथ ही प्रत्येक कक्षा में परीक्षार्थियों के बैठने की व्यवस्था 50 फीसदी कम कर दी गई हैं। इसलिए कमरों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जाएगी ताकि बच्चे सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का पालन कर सकें। वहीं ऐसे में इस वर्ष छात्रों को अपने घर के पास ही बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्र मिल सकता है।

