खटकड़ ने कहा:केंद्र देश के संघीय ढांचे को खत्म चाहती है, संघा की सोच पर देंगे पहरा

नवांशहर2 दिन पहले
  • गांव सहबाजपुर में कामरेड मास्टर ज्ञान सिंह संघा की 28वीं बरसी मनाई

शुक्रवार को भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्कसवादी-लैनिनवादी) न्यू डेमोक्रेसी द्वारा गांव सहबाजपुर में शहीद मास्टर ज्ञान सिंह संघा की 28वीं बरसी पर राजनीतिक कॉन्फ्रेंस करवाई गई। इस दौरान पार्टी नेताओं ने जहां केंद्र पर संघीय ढांचे को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप लगाया, वहीं आतंकवाद पर भी कड़ी चोट की। पार्टी का झंडा लहराने की रस्म कामरेड कमलजीत सनावा ने अदा करने के बाद कहा कि खालिस्तानी दहशतगर्दों ने 20 नवंबर 1992 को कामरेड ज्ञान सिंह संघा को शहीद कर दिया था और पार्टी इस सोच के खिलाफ लगातार लड़ती रहेगी।

पार्टी के सीनियर प्रदेश नेता कामरेड दर्शन सिंह खटकड़ व कुलविंद्र सिंह वड़ैच ने कहा कि शहीद संघा की कुर्बानी को किसी भी हालत में भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि आज देश का किसान केंद्र के काले खेती कानूनों और बिजली बिल 2020 के विरुद्ध लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। मोदी सरकार इसलिए पंजाब की घेराबंदी कर रही है और सत्ता का केंद्रीयकरण कर रही है। हिसाब किताब के बहाने पंजाब के ग्रामीण विकास फंड रोक दिए है।

जीएसटी में से भी पंजाब का बनता हिस्सा नहीं दिया जा रहा। पंजाब के किसानों को पराली जलाने पर भारी जुर्माने लगाना और पांच साल की कैद का कानून लाना भी पंजाब की घेराबंदी का हिस्सा है। फासीवाद एक पार्टी और एक नेता बनाता है, यह सत्ता का केंद्रीयकरण करता है। यदि हम देखें तो केंद्र की मोदी सरकार एक देश-एक मंडी, एक देश-एक टैक्स, एक देश-एक बोली लागू करके देश की विभिन्नता को खत्म करना चाहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि तेलुगु कवि वरवरा राव, प्रो. साईंबाबा को जेलों में बंद करना और बुद्धिजीवियों के मामलों में पक्षपात किया जा रहा है। मुसलमानों के खिलाफ नफरत फैलाई जा रही है। जिसका विरोध जरूरी होना चाहिए।

आर्यन नस्ल की सर्वोच्च और सनातनी होने की दुहाई देते हुए दूसरों में भय पैदा किया जा रहा। बीबी गुरबख्श कौर संघा ने बताया कि महिलाओं को अपने अधिकारों के लिए आगे आना होगा। इस मौके पर कामरेड अजमेर सिंह, एडवोकेट दलजीत सिंह, जसवीर दीप, हरी राम रसूलपुरी और अवतार सिंह तारी भी संबोधित किया। इस मौके पर मानवता कला केंद्र नगर द्वारा इंकलाबी नाटक और कोरियोग्राफी पेश की गई। धर्मेंद्र मसानी ने इंकलाबी गीत पेश किए।

