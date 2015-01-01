पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:कोरोना काल में कार्य कर रहीं 46 सरकारी सेहत संस्थाओं के काम को सीएम ने सराहा

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने प्रदेश में 107 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्रों को वर्चुअल तौर पर लोकार्पित किया। उन्होंने जिलों में डॉक्टरों और मेडिकल स्टाफ के साथ ऑनलाइन बातचीत करते कोविड खिलाफ शुरू किए गए ‘मिशन फतेह’ में उनकी तरफ से डाले योगदान की प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह सेहत विभाग के डाक्टरों, मेडिकल और पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ के साथ समाज सेवी संस्थाओं और हर वर्ग के लोगों द्वारा सरकार और प्रशासन को सहयोग देना प्रशंसनीय रहा है।

जिले की 46 सरकारी सेहत संस्थाओं जिनमें सिविल अस्पताल नवांशहर, सब-डिविजनल अस्पताल बलाचौर के अलावा सीएचसी बंगा, मुकंदपुर, राहों, सड़ोआ, काठगढ़ और पीएससी सुज्जों और मुजफ्फरपुर के सदस्यों ने ऑनलाइन विचार सुने। इस दौरान सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राजिन्दर प्रसाद भाटिया ने कहा कि सेहत विभाग जिलावासियों को अच्छी सेहत सुविधाएं प्रदान करने के लिए पूरी तरह वचनबद्ध है।इस मौके पर एसएमओ डॉ. हरविन्द्र सिंह, डॉ. गुरपाल कटारिया, डॉ. सतविंदर पाल सिंह, डॉ. अमित कुमार, डॉ. वरिंद्र पाल, जगत राम, फॉर्मेसी अफसर परमबीर प्रिंस हाजिर रहे।

