वर्ल्ड टॉयलेट डे:जिले के 35 गांवों में बनेंगे कॉमन टॉयलेट, सभी के साथ बनाया जाएगा पार्क

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत जाडला में संयुक्त टॉयलेट बनाने के पहले चरण की शुरुआत

विश्व शौचालय दिवस के मौके पर जिले में स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण फेज-2 के तहत सभी गांवों में संयुक्त शौचालय (सामूहिक पखाने) बनाने की शुरुआत विधायक अंगद सिंह और डिप्टी कमिश्नर डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल ने गांव जाडला से की। विधायक अंगद सिंह ने कहा कि पखाने के साथ यहां एक सुंदर पार्क भी बनाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि जाडला के साथ इलाके के 40 के करीब गांव जुड़े हुए हैं। जाडला की पंचायत द्वारा पहले भी संयुक्त कार्यों में आगे आकर योगदान दिया जा रहा है।

उसकी एक उदाहरण इलाके में एक विशाल कॉलेज का बनना भी है। डीसी डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इस प्रोग्राम के पहले चरण के तहत जिले के 35 गांवों में सांझे पखाने बनाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें नवांशहर ब्लॉक के 9, औड़ और बलाचौर ब्लॉक के 7-7 और बंगा व सड़ोआ ब्लॉक के 6-6 गांव शामिल हैं। औड़ ब्लॉक के जिन गांवों में पहले चरण के तहत सामूहिक शौचालय घर बनाए जा रहे हैं, उनमें औड़, बखलौर, बेगोवाल, झिंगड़ा, जुलाह माजरा, मुकंदपुर और रटैंडा शामिल हैं।

रूपये 3 लाख प्रति शौचालय पर आएगा खर्च

इसी तरह बलाचौर ब्लॉक के आसरों, बाना, भद्दी, काठगढ़, नियाना बेट, राजू माजरा, और सुज्जोवाल, बंगा ब्लॉक के बाहर माजरा, बहराम, जस्सो मजारा, खानखाना, खटकड़ कलां और कुलथम, ब्लॉक नवांशहर के बड़वा, बेगमपुर, दिलावरपुर, जाडला, करियाम, मुबारकपुर, मूसापुर, स्लोह और उटाल और ब्लॉक सड़ोआ के बछौड़ी, चांदपुर रुड़की कलां, चणकोआ, रुड़की कलां, साहदड़ा और सड़ोआ शामिल हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 3 लाख रुपए प्रति शौचालय की लागत के साथ बनने वाले इन सामूहिक शौचालयों के लिए 70 प्रतिशत खर्च एसबीएम फंड और 30 प्रतिशत पांचवें वित्त कमीशन के टाइड फंड में से किया जाएगा और लेबर मगनरेगा की होगी।

दूसरा चरण जिले के सभी गांव कवर किए जाएंगे

इस प्रोग्राम के दूसरे चरण के अंतर्गत जरूरत मुताबिक जिले के सभी गांवों को कवर किया जाएगा। उसके अगले चरण में गांवों में सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट, लिक्युड मैनेजमेंट और प्लास्टिक मैनेजमेंट के काम भी युद्ध स्तर पर करवाए जाएंगे।

