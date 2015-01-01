पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्पण:26 लाख रुपए की लागत से बना कम्युनिटी हॉल लोगों को समर्पित

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • शहरवासियों को मिलेगी हर सहूलियत : विधायक

विधायक अंगद सिंह ने वार्ड नंबर-2 कलरां मोहल्ला में 26 लाख रुपए की लागत से तैयार कम्युनिटी हॉल का लोकार्पण किया। इस दौरान विधायक अंगद सिंह ने कहा कि मोहल्ले में कम्युनिटी हाल बनने से मोहल्लावासियों को अपने समागमों के लिए बढ़ी सहूलतें मुहैया होंगी। पंजाब सरकार द्वारा प्रदेश के गावों व शहरों में ऐसी सांझी जगहों की उसारी बड़े स्तर पर करवाई जा रही है।

हलके के सर्वपक्षीय विकास के लिए करोड़ों रुपए के विकास कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं। नवांशहर के विकास में वे किसी भी तरह की कमी नहीं आने देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि नवांशहर के लोगों की सुविधा के लिए जल्द ही और प्रोजेक्ट भी लाए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ नगर कौंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी राजीव सरीन, बलविंदर सिंह, डॉ. कमलजीत लाल, रामजी दास, चेत राम रतन, डॉ. सरताज सिंह, यशपाल खेपड़ मौजूद रहे।

