धरना:पक्की भर्ती व पूरे वेतन स्केल की मांग को लेकर तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी ने दिया धरना

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  पक्की भर्ती व पूरे वेतन स्केल की मांग को लेकर तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी ने दिया धरना

पंजाब मुलाजिम व पेंशनर्स तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी के आहवान पर स्थानीय वन मंडल के समक्ष नरिंदर मेहता की प्रधानगी में धरना दिया गया। संगठन नेता मोहन सिंह बूटा ने पंजाब सरकार से मांग करते हुए कहा कि मुलाजिमों का पे बैंड 2011 से पेंडिग पड़ा है, इससे जल्द दिया जाए। सर्कल नेता कुलविंदर सिंह अटवाल व कमलजीत ने कहा कि मंहगाई भत्ते की किस्तें पिछले काफी समय से नहीं दी जा रही तथा इसे जल्द दिया जाए, पेंशनर व नई भर्ती मुलाजिमों को बिजली यूनिट में रियायत दी जाए, 1 जनवरी 2006 से 25 साल की सेवा करने पर पूरी पेंशन लाभ दिए जाए।

ठेके पर काम करते सभी बिजला मजदूरों को पूरा वेतन व स्केल देते हुए उनको पक्का किया जाए, निजीकरण बंद कर खाली असामियां पूरे स्केल के साथ भरी जाए, मुलाजिमों व पेंशनर्स की मेडिकल कैशलेस स्कीम दोबारा शुरू करे तथा पक्के तौर पर तीन हजार रुपए प्रति महीना मेडिकल भत्ता तथा 1 अप्रैल 2004 के बाद भर्ती हुए मुलाजिमों परएनपीसी की जगह पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम लागू की जाए। इस मौके पर जोगिंदर सिंह, निर्मल सिंह, संजीव कुमार, परमिंदर सिंह, सुच्चा सिंह, अमीर चंद, कुलदीप सिंह, बग्गा सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, गुरनेक सिंह, शंबू नारायण, इशान मक्कड़, विनय कुमार व तिरलोचन सिंह के अलावा आदि मौजूद रहे।

