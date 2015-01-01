पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Nawanshahr
  Congress, Akali And BJP Wards Are Busy In Finalizing The Candidates, After The Voter List Was Formed, The Activities Of Leaders Willing To Contest The Council Elections Intensified

गतिविधियां:कांग्रेस, अकाली व भाजपा वार्डों में उम्मीदवार फाइनल करने में जुटी,वोटर सूची बनने के बाद कौंसिल चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक नेताओं की गतिविधियां हुईं तेज

नवांशहर2 दिन पहले
नगर कौंसिल चुनाव की घोषणा भले ही नहीं हुई है, लेकिन कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए वार्ड वाइज वोटर सूची बनने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद चुनावों की हलचल तेज हो गई है। सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने अंदरखाते बैठकों का दौर शुरू कर दिया है और उम्मीदवारों की लिस्टें बननी शुरू हो गई हैं। कौंसिल चुनाव लड़ने के चाहवान उम्मीदवारों ने अपने-अपने वार्ड में घूमना भी शुरू कर दिया है। वार्ड-19 वाली नगर कौंसिल में कांग्रेस व

अकाली दल ने अपने अधिकतर उम्मीदवार शॉर्टलिस्ट कर लिए हैं, जबकि भाजपा व आम आदमी पार्टी में मंथन का दौर जारी है। वैसे शहर में कुछ नेताओं के गुट बनाकर चुनाव लड़ने के भी चर्चे हैं, लेकिन खुलकर फिलहाल इस पर कोई भी बात करने को तैयार नहीं है और सभी चुनाव की घोषणा का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

