ट्रक यूनियन विवाद में कूदा अकाली दल:यूनियन की जमीन से ट्रक ऑपरेटर्स को हटवाना चाहते हैं कांग्रेसी विधायक

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर विधायक अंगद पर साधा निशाना
  • विधायक अंगद बोले-प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस कर सामने लाऊंगा अकाली दल की असलियत

ट्रक यूनियन विवाद में अकाली दल ने वीरवार को विधायक अंगद सिंह का नाम लेते हुए कहा कि वे ट्रक ऑपरेटर्स की जमीन को कब्जाने के लिए ट्रक ऑपरेटरों का झगड़ा करवा शहर का माहौल खराब करवाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पूर्व सांसद प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा, विधायक डॉ. एसके सुक्खी, हलका इंचार्ज जरनैल सिंह वाहद और ट्रक यूनियन प्रधान सेठ जगजीत सिंह लाली ने प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस कर कहा कि पिछले कुछ समय से चल रहे ट्रक यूनियन विवाद के पीछे विधायक अंगद सिंह की शह है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले कई महीनों से ट्रक ऑपरेटर्स की राहों रोड पर स्थित जगह पर कब्जा करवाने की कोशिशें हो रही हैं और विधायक ऐसा करने वालों को शह दे रहे हैं। ट्रक यूनियन के मौजूदा विवाद में भी दूसरा गुट (सोयता) विधायक की शह पर काम कर रहा है। यूनियन की राहों रोड स्थित पार्किंग वाली जगह पर उनके पास स्टे है, इसके अलावा उनकी सोसायटी यूनियन के दफ्तर में काम कर रही है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद दूसरा गुट यहां पहुंच माहौल खराब कर रहा है। अकाली नेताओं ने कहा कि अगर विधायक या उनके समर्थकों ने इलाके के लोगों, ट्रक ऑपरेटरों, व्यापारियों आदि को परेशान करना बंद न किया तो वे तीखा संघर्ष छेड़ेंगे।

मौके पर गुरप्रीत बैरसियां, जीता धमड़ैत, बिल्ला साहलों, पाल सिंह महालों, नरिंदर सिंह थांदी, बुध सिंह, तिरलोचन साहलों, अकाली दल के शहरी प्रधान शंकर दुग्गल, रमनदीप सिंह थियाड़ा, राजविंदर लक्की, मनजिंदर वालिया, मक्खन सिंह ग्रेवाल, अमरिंदर सिंह, चन्नी उड़ापड़, चरनजीत सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, कपिल कियरपाल, परमिंदर लाली, गगन ग्रेवाल आदि उपस्थित थे। अकाली नेताओं ने बुधवार को हुए झगड़े के मामले को लेकर एसएसपी से भी मुलाकात की। बता दें कि बुधवार को शुगर मिल से चीनी की ढुलाई को लेकर ट्रक ऑपरेटर्स के लाली गुट व सोयता गुट में झगड़ा हो गया था।

सत्ता के इशारों पर काम करने वाले अधिकारियों को नहीं बख्शेंगे

अकाली नेताओं ने फूड सप्लाई विभाग व शुगर मिल के अधिकारियों पर गलत काम करने का आरोप लगाया। कुछ नीचे के अधिकारी सत्ता के इशारे पर नाच रहे हैं और सरकार आने पर ऐसे अधिकारियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। व्यापारियों और लोगों को तंग कर रहे ऐसे अधिकारियों का पूरा कच्चा चिट्‌ठा तैयार किया जा रहा है।

विधायक का कुछ लेना देना नहीं : सोयता

उधर दूसरे पक्ष (सोयता गुट) का कहना है कि विधायक का इस झगड़े से कुछ लेना देना नहीं है। लाली गुट इस मामले में विधायक का नाम लेकर इसे हाई लाइट करना चाहता है। असल में अधिकतर ट्रक ऑपरेटर अब उनके साथ हैं और लाली गुट हिसाब नहीं देना चाहता। इसके अलावा जो भी लाली गुट से हिसाब मांगता है, उसके साथ झगड़ा किया जाता है।

मुझ पर लगाए आरोप बेबुनियाद : अंगद सिंह
विधायक अंगद सिंह ने अकाली नेताओं की ओर से ट्रक यूनियन विवाद में उनका नाम लेने व लगाए गए आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे शहर के बाहर हैं तथा एक-दो दिन में प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस कर एक-एक बात का जबाव देंगे तथा अकालियों की असलियत बताएंगे। ट्रक यूनियन के पुराने मेंबरों की वोटिंग करवा लें, पता चल जाएगा कि अधिकतर ट्रक ऑपरेटर्स क्या चाहते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बाकी पूर्व सांसद प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा एमपी लैड फंड का गलत इस्तेमाल करते रहे हैं तथा जरनैल सिंह वाहद गन्ना किसानों का पैसा नहीं दे रहे। क्या ये किसी से छिपा है।

