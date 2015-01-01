पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में 65 लोग गंवा चुके जान:कोरोना के 10 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, कुल 1972, ठीक हुए 1827, एक्टिव मामले 80

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना वायरस के दस नए मामले सामने आए हैं। वहीं इन 10 नए मामलों के साथ ही जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 1972 पर पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को चार मरीज ठीक भी हुआ, जिन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल एक्टिव मामले 80 पर पहुंच गए हैं। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार को रिपोर्ट हुए मामलों में से दो मामले नवांशहर अर्बन से, जबकि एक मामला बंगा अर्बन से आया है।

इसके अलावा बलाचौर और सुज्जों ब्लॉक से दो-दो मामले और मुकंदपुर, सड़ोया व मुज्जफरपुर ब्लॉक से एक-एक मामला रिपोर्ट हुआ है। जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर (नवांशहर) में अब तक कुल मामलों की बात करें, तो जिले में कोविड-19 के कुल 1972 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। जिनमें से 1827 कोरोना मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। इसके अलावा जिले में कोरोना काल में 65 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। जिले में अब तक लगभग 48 हजार 340 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है।

इनमें से छह सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। सोमवार को भी रैपिड व अन्य टेस्ट मिलाकर कुल 477 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार त्योहारों के सीजन में अभी और भी एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है। अभी लोगों को अधिक एहतियात रखते हुए मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने और हाथों को साफ रखने की जरूरत है ताकि कोरोना को रोका जा सके। बता दें कि सर्दी के समय में तथा त्योहारों के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना में कमी के चलते कोरोना का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है।

सावधानी : सेहत विभाग की हिदायतों का करें पालन
कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए लोगों को सेहत विभाग की हिदायतों का पालन करना चाहिए। सोशल डिस्टेंस लागू किया जाए। जरूरत पड़ने पर ही मूवमेंट करें। मास्क व दस्ताने पहनें। घरों, दुकानों व कार्यालयों में एसी 24 से 30 डिग्री तक रखें। एसी क्षेत्र को पूरी तरह से बंद न करें, बल्कि वेंटिलेशन का प्रबंध करें।

