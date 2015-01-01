पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना के 10 नए मामले, 7 हुए ठीक, एक्टिव मामले 80

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 10 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और कुल मामलों की संख्या 2249 पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार को 7 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक भी हुए। जिले के कुल एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या तीन बढ़कर होकर 80 पर पहुंच गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 10 नए मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए हैं, इनमें से सबसे अधिक तीन मरीज नवांशहर से हैं, जबकि सात जिले के अन्य हिस्सों से हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 2249 पर पहुंच गई है, जबकि जिले में अब तक 76 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

शुक्रवार को रिपोर्ट हुए नए कोरोना मरीजों में से नवांशहर से तीन व बंगा अर्बन से एक मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इसके अलावा बलाचौर व मुकंदपुर से दो-दो और सड़ोया व मुज्जफरपुर ब्लॉक से एक-एक मरीज रिपोर्ट हुआ है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक लगभग 69 हजार 518 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। शुक्रवार को सेहत विभाग की ओर से एक हजार 22 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। सेहत विभाग की विभिन्न टीमों की ओर से कई जगहों पर कैंप भी लगाए गए।

