कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के 14 नए पॉजिटिव कुल 2074, एक्टिव केस 63

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 54,405 की हो चुकी टेस्टिंग, 70 की मौत

जिले में रविवार को कोरोना के 14 नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। पिछले कई दिनों से कोरोना के मामले 10 या इससे कम रह रहे थे तथा 18 दिन पहले 5 नवंबर को जिले में इससे अधिक (17) मामले एक दिन में रिपोर्ट हुए थे। यही नहीं नवंबर की शुरुआात में एक्टिव मामले भी 40 से कम हो गए थे, जोकि अब फिर से 60 से ऊपर चले गए हैं। एक नंवबर को कुल एक्टिव मामले 37 थे, जबकि अब ये 63 हो गए हैं। रविवार इतनी अधिक संख्या में मामले मिलने से एक बार फिर सेहत विभाग की परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

लेकिन लोग अभी भी मास्क लगाने में कोताही बरत रहे हैं। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार जिले में रविवार के 14 नए मामलों के साथ ही कुल मामलों की संख्या 2074 तक पहुंच गई है। हालांकि कोरोना के मरीजों के ठीक होने का सिलसिला भी जारी है तथा रविवार को कुल 12 मरीज ठीक हुए तथा कुल ठीक हुए मरीजों की संख्या 1941 तक पहुंच गई है। रविवार को रिपोर्ट हुए मामलों में नवांशहर अर्बन से तीन तथा बंगा अर्बन से दो मामले हैं। जबकि मुज्जफरपुर ब्लाक से दो, मुकंदपुर से एक, सु्ज्जों से चार व बलाचौर ब्लाक से दो मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं।

इस तरह जिले में कुल 2074 कोरोना के मरीज रिपोर्ट हो चुके हैं। एक्टिव मामलों की बात करें, तो जिले में रविवार को 14 मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए तथा इसके चलते जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 63 पर पहुंच गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक लगभग 54 हजार 405 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। जिनमें से 35 का रिजल्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। रविवार को भी विभिन्न स्थानों पर कुल 252 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार लोगों को मास्क पहनना व बार-बार तथा 20 सेकेंड तक हाथों को धोना अपनी आदत में शामिल करना चाहिए और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

