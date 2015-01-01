पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोरोना के पांच नए पॉजिटिव कुल केस 2060, एक्टिव 61

नवांशहर2 दिन पहले
जिले में शनिवार को कोरोना के पांच नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल मामलों का आंकड़ा 2060 तक पहुंच गया है। हालांकि कोरोना के मरीजों के ठीक होने का सिलसिला भी लगातार जारी है और शनिवार को भी 14 मरीज ठीक हुए तथा कुल ठीक हुए मरीजों की संख्या 1929 तक पहुंच गई है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार शनिवार को रिपोर्ट हुए मामलों में नवांशहर अर्बन से एक, जबकि मुज्जफरपुर ब्लाक से दो तथा मुकंदपुर व बलाचौर ब्लॉक से भी एक-एक मामला रिपोर्ट हुआ है।

इस तरह जिले में कुल 2060 कोरोना के मरीज रिपोर्ट हो चुके हैं। एक्टिव मामलों की बात करें, तो जिले में शनिवार को 14 मरीज ठीक भी हुए और इसके चलते जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या कम होकर 61 पर आ गई है। राहत की बात ये है कि जिले में मरीजों के ठीक होने का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है तथा पिछले पांच दिनों से कोई अप्रिय खबर भी नहीं है। सेहत विभाग की ओर से जिले में अब तक लगभग 53 हजार 937 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है।

जिनमें से 45 का रिजल्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। शनिवार को भी सेहत विभाग की टीम की ओर से जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर कुल 482 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार कोरोना का संकट अभी पूरी तरह से टला नहीं है तथ लोगों को मास्क पहनना व बार-बार तथा 20 सेकेंड तक हाथों को धोना अपनी आदत में शामिल करना चाहिए और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए। सेहत विभाग ने लोगों को हिदायतें दी है कि अगर बहुत जरूरी हो तभी घर से बाहर निकलें। घर से निकलते समय मुंह पर मास्क जरूर पहनें। समय-समय पर अपनी सेहत की जांच करवाते रहें।

