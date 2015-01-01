पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीपीएफ कर्मी:किसानों के समर्थन में 19 को दिल्ली जाएंगे सीपीएफ कर्मी

जुगियाल2 दिन पहले
सीपीएफ कर्मचारी यूनियन अपनी मांगों और किसानों के हक में 19 दिसंबर को दिल्ली रवाना होगी। जिला मीडिया और आईटी सेल प्रभारी निर्वेश डोगरा ने बताया की यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुखजीत सिंह और जनरल सेक्रेटरी रणवीर सिंह की अगुवाई में सभी जिलों के प्रभारियों के साथ पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम की बहाली के लिए रणनीति तैयार करने और किसानी संघर्ष में योगदान के लिए विशेष बैठक की गई। बैठक में सभी जिलों के प्रभारियों की राय के अनुसार 19 दिसंबर को प्रदेश के सीपीएफ कर्मचारी शंभू बैरियर पर एकत्रित होकर दिल्ली में चल रहे किसानी संघर्ष में पहुंचेंगे।

बैठक में फैसला किया गया कि 20 जनवरी को एनपीएस का सेक्टर-33 चंडीगढ़ स्थित कार्यालय का घेराव किया जाएगा। सभी जिलों के प्रभारियों ने आंदोलन में योगदान देने के लिए सभी विभागों के कर्मचारियों को एकजुट होकर साथ देने की अपील की। कर्मचारी नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार ने चुनाव से पहले कर्मचारियों से वादा किया था कि पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाल करेंगे। जबकि सरकार की ओर से अब अनदेखी की जा रही है। इस कारण 2004 के बाद भर्ती हुए कर्मचारियों में पंजाब सरकार के विरुद्ध भारी रोष पाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर दीदार सिंह, हरवीर ढींडसा, अमनदीप सिंह, जगतार सिंह, कुलजिंदर सिंह, मनजीत, डॉ. जोगिंदर पाल, हरप्रीत सिंह, जर्नल औजला, करण जैन, ओम प्रकाश व संजीव मौजूद थे।

