गुस्से में लाल बाजार डर का कैंप हटवाया:कोरोना कैंप से डरकर राह बदल रहे थे ग्राहक, दुकानदारों का विरोध बोले-टेस्टिंग से एतराज नहीं, मगर त्योहारों में बाजार में कैंप न लगाएं

नवांशहर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुकानदार बोले- कैंप के लिए सेहत विभाग ने मनमर्जी से बाजार चुना, पुलिस ने शांत करवाया

स्थानीय लाल चौक के पास शुक्रवार को कोविड टेस्ट करने गई सेहत विभाग की टीम को दुकानदारों के विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। सेहत विभाग की टीम ने सुबह करीब 11 बजे लाल चौक के पास चेकिंग कैंप लगाया था। टीम ने अभी मात्र 13 लोगों की जांच की थी कि दुकानदारों ने कैंप प्रबंधकों का विरोध शुरू कर दिया। दुकानदारों ने उनकी सहमती लिए बिना बाजार में कैंप लगाने पर एतराज जताते हुए इसे सेहत विभाग की धक्केशाही करार दिया।

दुकानदारों ने करीब एक घंटा विरोध किया, जिसके बाद सेहत विभाग की टीम को वहां से लौटना पड़ा। इस दौरान दुकानदारों व सेहत मुलाजिमों में टकराव जैसी स्थिति भी बन गई थी, जिसे देखते हुए तुरंत पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा और स्थिति को कंट्रोल किया। इस दौरान कैंप को देख सैंपलिंग न करवाने वाले लोग अपना राह बदलने लगे तो दुकानदारों को भी ये कैंप अखरने लगा। इस दौरान एक कपड़े की दुकान में काम करने वाले युवक की सैंपलिंग के दौरान नाक से थोड़ा रक्त निकलने लगा। इसके बाद दुकानदारों ने हेल्थ टीम को उक्त नौजवान को जल्द से जल्द अस्पताल ले जाने की बात कही। जिस जगह कैंप लगा था वहां तक एंबुलेंस का पहुंचाना आसान नहीं था। ऐसे में दुकानदारों ने सेहत विभाग की टीम का विरोध शुरू कर दिया।

ग्राहक ही डर जाएगा तो व्यापार कैसे बचेगा
सेहत विभाग कैंप लगाए, हम खुद दुकानदारों को मोटिवेट करते हैं। लेकिन सेहत विभाग ने पैनिक क्रिएट कर दिया, जिसके कारण माहौल इस तरह का बना। अगर त्योहारी सीजन में ही ग्राहक डर जाएगा तो व्यापार बचेगा ही नहीं। उन्होंने दुकानदारों से भी मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग आदि की पालना करने व ग्राहकों से भी करवाने की अपील की है।
प्रवीण भाटिया, सीनियर वाइस प्रेसीडेंट, जिला व्यापार मंडल

लॉकडाउन में दुकानदारी प्रभावित हुई : यूनियन प्रधान
गीता भवन रोड शॉपकीपर्स यूनियन के प्रधान प्रेम सिंह बढ़वाल, संदीप मुरगई, जसपाल कोहली, गोपाल मोहन शारदा आदि ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन में दुकानदारी काफी ज्यादा प्रभावित हुई है और अब दीपावली के चलते थोड़ा काम शुरू हुआ है तो इस तरह के कैंपों से लोग बाजार में आने को गुरेज करने लग पड़ते हैं। मौके पर नितीन सुरी, अविनाश चोपड़ा, मनीष भुच्चर, बृज भूषण बग्गा, रिंकू खालसा, सार्थक जुनेजा, संजीव गाबा आदि उपस्थित थे।

उच्चाधिकारियों को भेजी रिपोर्ट : एसएमओ
एसएमओ डॉ. हरविंदर सिंह कहते हैं कि सेहत कर्मचारी अपनी ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। दुकानदारों की ओर से उनके साथ किया गया व्यवहार ठीक नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम से पूरे मामले की जानकारी लेकर वे रिपोर्ट सीनियर अधिकारियों को भेज रहे हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रजिंदर प्रसाद भाटिया कहते हैं कि रिपोर्ट के अनुसार आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

विभाग को व्यापार मंडल से बैठक करनी चाहिए थी
दुकानदारों ने कहा कि सेहत विभाग की ओर से कैंप लगाने के लिए अपनी मनमर्जी से जगह का चयन नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। कैंप ऐसी जगह लगना चाहिए, जहां बाजार थोड़ा दूर हो ताकि किसी भी दुकानदार को कोई दिक्कत न हो। दुकानदारों ने कहा कि पहले विभाग को व्यापार मंडल से बैठक करनी चाहिए। उसके बाद संबंधित इलाके में सही जगह का चुनाव कर वहां कैंप लगाना चाहिए।

